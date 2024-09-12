GF Police: Teen on bike, driver clash at Centennial Circle; teen fires bb gun

Glens Falls Police said that on Tuesday evening, September 10, at around 5:30 p.m., they responded to an altercation between a teen cyclist and a motorist at Centennial Circle.

Police said, “The incident [as] reported to responding officers was that the driver of the motor vehicle addressed the teenager who was riding the bicycle in the roadway and impeding traffic.”

The press release continued, “As a result, a confrontation occurred between the teenager and the adult which led to the teenager firing a bb-gun which struck the adult but did not cause injury.

“When officers arrived, the teenager was on the scene and made a complaint of minor injuries. The teenager was turned over to a parent/guardian and the bb-gun was seized and secured.”

Police said “video is being obtained” and the incident is under investigation.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can contact Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840. Officer Warrington and Sergeant Neal are handling the investigation,” they added.