9 Special Shapes at 51st Adirondack Balloon Fest

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Up to 80 balloons including nine special shapes are expected at the 51st Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival, Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 19 to 22.

Opening night, Thursday, is locals-friendly at Crandall Park, Glens Falls.

Again this year, all Thursday activities will be held in the park (no downtown festival or car show as in past years).

Plans include the first launch of 20-plus balloons, possibly some special shapes, opening ceremonies, food vendors and kids’ activities, live music by Jonathan Newell Band and the New York Players, after-dark mini moonglow and first sales of Balloon Fest merchandise.

As always, all balloon activities are wind- and weather permitting.

Special shapes this year include Balloonist Andrew Holly’s cute new big-eyed peacock, and pilot Scott Griswold’s new baby dinosaur hatching from an egg.

Also, Wallace and Gromit’s Moon Rocket Balloon, inspired by the geek-friendly animated British characters; plus a stately Wolf, the Black Panther, “Taz” the Tazmanian Devil, and three penguins.

Admission, as always, is free.

Note, as always, no dogs on the field with the balloons. No drones, and no smoking.

Friday to Sunday at airport

The Balloon Festival continues, Friday afternoon, Saturday morning to night, and Sunday morning at Warren County’s Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury.

See schedule in this weeks Chronicle, and The Chronicle calendar. Find festival details at adirondackballoonfest.org, with updates on the Balloon Fest Facebook page.

New Merch!

New this year: New sponsor J.K. Adams of Dorset, Vt., will be offering wood engraved wood cutting boards and trays with Balloon Fest images.

This year’s pin design is by South Glens Falls artist Tom Myott, available in three colors. Copies Pilot Memoirs, Amy LaPoint’s history of pilots at the Festival, created for last year’s 50th anniversary, will also be available.

Also, Stewart’s Shops is naming an ice cream for the festival: Kaleidoscope of Color.

Scheduling balloon rides

The Balloon Fest does not schedule or book balloon rides. Book directly with the pilots, festival organizer Mark Donahue says. See the Website’s “Balloons” page to find contact information for those pilots offering paid rides.

Mr. Donahue notes that fewer balloonists are offering rides this year, for several reasons including changing FAA regulations. He also suggests “walking the field” during the festival to find pilots who they are taking paid passengers.

No RVs this year

There will be no RV camping at the Airport this year, as Warren County is installing a new solar farm on the grounds.

Mark Donahue advice

Mr. Donahue expects this year’s festival will be “down” from last year, when they had nearly 100 balloons and special events for the 50th anniversary. “But people don’t realize that the normal event is already a magnitude that’s unbelievable as it is,” he adds.

His advice?

“Wear boots. Pack your patience as I always say. Buy something: Go to the merchandise tent, and if you can’t afford to buy something, then tell us you’re gonna volunteer next year, because that’s two things we need, to support us any way you can.”

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 19-22

The Festival begins Thursday, Sept. 19, at Crandall Park, Glens Falls. Music, food, kids activities. Flight of up to 15 balloons, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Post-flight music by the Refrigerators. Balloon Moonglow at 7:45 approximately. All events weather permitting.

The Balloon Fest moves to Warren County’s Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport for Friday afternoon, Sept. 20; Saturday morning & afternoon, Sept. 21 and Sunday morning only, Sept. 22. Full details in the Sept. 19 Chronicle.







Want to help crew balloons? Sat., 9/14

Do you want to help the pilot teams at this year’s Adirondack Balloon Festival? The Festival’s volunteer crew orientation and training is Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. in front of the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, Queensbury. Local balloon teams teach everything you need to know to help pilots and their teams with their balloon launches. All are welcome. Help is greatly needed for all balloon launches, including special shapes.

Local crew members often form lifelong friendships with their balloonists, says the festival.

The Adirondack Balloon Festival is Thursday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 22. Info: adirondackballoonfest.org.

