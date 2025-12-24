Evergreen Bikes will close, at the Fort Edward train station

Here is an excerpt of what Evergreen Bicycle Works at the railroad station in Fort Edward posted on Facebook:

Owning and operating a small business is hard in the best of times, and when things that negatively impact the business begin to accumulate, it’s almost impossible. The people we have met through the shop over the years have given us the motivation to keep moving forward through the growing list of challenges: COVID, increased shipping costs, tariffs, disruptions along the Empire State Trail, inventory challenges in the bicycle industry, decreased consumer spending, the list goes on and on. At a certain point it becomes unsustainable — if not financially, certainly in the amount of time and energy it takes to keep moving forward.

Thank you to all that have supported us over the years, including our many great customers, family and friends, the Village and Town of Fort Edward, Friends of the Champlain Canalway Trail, Feeder Canal Alliance, Parks & Trails NY, Promote Fort Edward, and so many others. We wouldn’t have made it this far without you.

All in-stock, full-price merchandise is now 30% off. Rental bikes are for sale at $500 each plus tax. Shop equipment and other miscellaneous items will be priced and put out on the sales floor as we make room, so stop in regularly.

Remaining guaranteed hours are Dec. 26-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

— Kyle, Randy & Socks

