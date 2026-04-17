Parent’s Route 9 billboard faults Qby. school; Supt.’s view

A billboard went up April 7 on Route 9, just north of Route 149, claiming elected Queensbury school officials shown in photos are “putting our children at risk.” It headlines, “Our kids deserve safe schools.” And it concludes, “Queensbury families are watching.”

Brian Howard of Fort Edward paid for billboard. His daughter attends Queensbury School. He has spoken at many school board meetings.

“There are all kinds of problems in this school district,” Mr. Howard told The Chronicle. “They allow biological boys in girls’ spaces (bathrooms/locker rooms) making them feel uncomfortable. There’s been possible drug overdoses we can’t get answers to. There are bullies running around the schools, being allowed to bully children, because nothing has been ‘physical.’”

He said, “A lot of parents have been expressing concern on these matters and nothing has been addressed. This school doesn’t care about the safety of all children, just the few. They are more concerned with their public look than protecting every child.”



Mr. Howard said he designed the billboard himself. “I use that verbiage because the families paying Queensbury school taxes need to be aware of the situation the Queensbury School District has created.”

He said the billboard will remain up through the end of the school year.

The Chronicle contacted Queensbury School Superintendent Kyle Gannon. He said the district is “deeply committed to the safety of all students” and “continues to follow all applicable state and federal laws and guidance.”

Mr. Gannon said they plan to replace communal bathrooms at the middle school with single-stall bathrooms, as was done at the high school last year.

He also said construction will start soon on extensive renovations to the elementary school pool locker rooms that will include single-stall changing rooms, a project approved by voters in 2023.

In response to Mr. Howard’s claim that “There’s been possible drug overdoses we can’t get answers to,” Supt. Gannon told The Chronicle there’s been no confirmed overdoses in the district.

In response to Mr. Howard’s claim that “There are bullies running around the schools,” Supt. Gannon said, “We address every issue that’s reported to administrators in accordance with our code of conduct. As always, parents should reach out to their building principals or assistant principals with concerns.”

— Ben Westcott

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