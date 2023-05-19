Glens Falls Code Officer Reckner to exit; angered some in business; Mayor sings his praises

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Glens Falls Code Enforcement Officer Justin Reckner submitted his resignation and will leave the job in two weeks, roughly eight months after he was hired.

“Justin got an offer he couldn’t refuse. Much more than the city was paying him,” Mayor Bill Collins told The Chronicle.

“He’s done a heck of a job for us. And we really appreciate all the efforts, it’s hard to see him go. That certainly going to be a step backwards for us.”

Several business owners previously raised concerns to The Chronicle about their treatment by Mr. Reckner.

Does the Mayor have comment on that?

“I think he did a fantastic job. He was doing everything that he should be doing,” Mayor Collins said. “And that’s why some people were unhappy about that.”

The city has started the search for Mr. Reckner’s replacement.

It said the job pays “$50,000-$53,000 (commensurate with experience.)

“Candidates must have been legal resident of Warren or a contiguous County for at least four months immediately preceding the date of the exam.”

Applications can be obtained from www.cityofglensfalls.com.

The job posting said the Code Enforcement Officer “is responsible for the administration and enforcement of the New York State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code (NYSUFPBCC), NY State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council-approved local fire or building code, and related local municipal laws, rules and zoning ordinance.”

