Glens Falls choosing new mascot Monday; Chronicle’s unofficial Insta poll backs Black Bears

The Glens Falls School Board is due to vote on its new mascot on Monday evening, April 3.



Last week the school announced the Final Four choices — Black Bears, Wolves, Knights, Hawks — as recommended by the Student Cabinet.

Glens Falls is ending its use of Indians and of the arrowhead logo because New York State ordered the end of native American mascots and imagery in public schools.

(It seems that Warriors and Braves are likewise going to be prohibited.)

The Chronicle conducted an informal unofficial Instagram poll that got a big response.

The results:

Black Bears: 33%

Wolves: 26%

Knights: 21%

Hawks: 19%

A frequent comment was “Keep the Indians” or “Glens Falls Snowflakes” or similar sentiment.

The post drew hundreds of comments on Facebook — some serious, some comic, some angry.

Here’s a sampling:

“Glens Falls Indians sounds like a good choice,” said Phil Swears. This comment received around 50 likes.

“Here come the old white people getting offended over a mascot change yet calling other snowflakes,” commented Terry Usher.

“I doubt if it’s old white people getting offended; normally, it’s young, rich entitled people who get offended. Old people appreciate history, good or bad. Old people don’t insist on new mascot names,” replied Deanna Wood Short.

Ethan Feigenbaum: “I have a distinct memory of this coming up when I was in school and one of the options was something atrocious like The Glens Falls Papermakers. These are at least better. Hawks sounds cool. Wolves sounds cool too (though Wolfpack sounds better).”

Carla Garuccio: “Hawks have a connection to the Indians with the feathers. I like the Hawks the best”

Jan Davis: “If the school cabinet points are unity, support, passion and grit, pick the wolves. They are pack animals (unity) and support each other. I think wolves also have passion and grit. It would be fun to hear the crowd all howling in support of the team too!

Andrea Phillips: Glens Falls Black Bears! We do live in the Adirondacks. And it just sounds good!

Casey Scoville: Bear is a fun costume for a mascot. A knight would be kinda dumb, I guess a hawk and a wolf are possible, but a bear is the easiest and most adorable.

Mary Condon: “Knights.”

Wes Loucks: “Knights? Wouldn’t that offend the days?”

Herman J. Johnson: Nights

Carl Luhrmann: “These choices are completely boring and lame but ‘safe’ of course. What a complete lack of imagination and concern for the local history of the school and the thousands of GFHS alumni.”

Patti Gray Whann: “Three important Indian Chiefs are named after the bear, hawk and wolf. Knight reminds me of King Arthur flour or white knight.”

Tanja Mehalick Guyette: My vote is still the GF Hacksaws. Hoooo! It would be better linked to the school than any of these other choices.

