30 brewers at Glens Falls Brewfest at Cool, Saturday

Glens Falls Brewfest returns for the second year to the Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, April 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. — but this year, they’re taking over the spacious main arena floor, rather than setting up in more limited Heritage Hall.

There will be 30 craft brewers from near and far. Admission includes unlimited beer tastings, complimentary food tastings from 11 area restaurants, a vendor show — and live music by area favorite rockers Dirt Cheap!

It’s a benefit for the Adirondack Theatre Festival and the Feeder Canal Alliance.

Tickets: $50 advance, online at glensfallsbrewfest.com until 1 p.m. on the day of the festival. Admission also available at the door, for $60. Designated driver: $15. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Overnight Brewfest packages available at the Queensbury Hotel.

First! ‘Taps & Apps’ Friday evening

Again this year, the Brewfest offers a pre-festival Taps and Apps evening, on Friday, March 31, at SUNY Adirondack’s Seasoned restaurant, in the 14 Hudson building in downtown Glens Falls.

Chef Matthew Bolton and his Culinary Arts School students will offer food samples paired with selections from guest brewery Battle Hill Brewing Company of Fort Ann. Serving at 6 p.m. Tix: $65, $99 combo with Saturday’s Brewfest.

Must be over 21 to attend either event.

Their beery back story

“Thanks to our sponsors and attendees, this one-day event has contributed over $200,000 to our community,” said the Brewfest press release.

The festival was founded 11 years ago, says the website, “by three ordinary beer loving guys” — then-Glens Falls Middle School principal Chris Reed, optometrist John Cordes, and resort manager Bill Mason. The trio stepped up after a similar smaller event was discontinued.

Besides being one of the first area beer festivals, the website says, “As dedicated community members, they wanted to see this BrewFest do much more than simply satisfy a desire for handcrafted brews. They wanted it to have a positive impact on the community.”

