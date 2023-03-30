GF in lockout due to “‘Swatting’ non-credible threat received by multiple school districts”

A message from Glens Falls City School District to parents said that the school district is in lockout after a “‘Swatting’ non-credible threat received by multiple school districts.”
“At approximately 9:25 a.m., Glens Falls City Schools were notified by the NYS Police that multiple districts, including ours, have been the subject of false 911 calls this morning indicating active shooter situations at buildings. Law enforcement officials have deemed this is NOT CREDIBLE,” the message said.
“Additional GFPD officers responded to every school building and have completed walkthroughs and exterior checks. All school buildings are now in LOCKOUT, which means all doors are locked, known persons are individually approved to enter buildings, and classes continue as normal inside buildings. The district-wide lockout will continue for the rest of the day, as an extra precaution. As always, ‘if you see something, say something.’ Thank you.”