Denver Grover’s Scratch Kitchen moving to 21 Ridge

Chef Denver Grover’s Scratch Kitchen is moving from to 21 Ridge Street from its current location on Warren Street.

“As many of you know we are in need of a larger space and we have found it! We can’t wait to show you what that space will have to offer,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

They’re planning to add additional hours, a liquor license, and DoorDash.

“This coming Saturday (Valentine’s Day) will be our last Saturday Brunch until we reopen in our new space,” the restaurant said.

“We have a big move ahead of us and we need extra time to prepare our new restaurant space.”

“We will remain open Tuesday thru Friday 7:30 to 2:30 till the middle of March. The official closing and reopening date will be announced at a later date.”

“We are so excited to be bringing updates along the way. We will be looking for waitstaff and kitchen staff, as we plan to add table service as well as counter service, additional hours, DoorDash (for those that can’t always make it in), and we plan to have a liquor license.”

“We can’t thank the community enough for all of their support these past two years and we can’t wait to share our new space.”