GF: ‘Yes’ to beers & open containers at Take a Bite events

The Glens Falls Common Council at its Tuesday, June 27 meeting voted to lift the downtown open container ban for the weekly Take a Bite food festivals, held on Wednesday evenings from July 5 to August 9.

The ban is lifted only “within the parameter of Ridge, Glen and Maple Streets between Bay and Ridge,” and only during the specific times and dates of Take a Bite.

Event chair Carly Mankouski of the Glens Falls Collaboratve said they plan to have volunteers “stationed on corners to keep an eye on things and make sure everyone is following the rules.” She said “we did quite well” with a similar effort during Wing Fest in April, “and we’re hoping for the same thing through the summer.”

“It’s enhancing an already great event,” Councilperson at Large Jim Clark said.