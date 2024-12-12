GF Kiwanis lit 170 trees for its ‘Spirits’ event; display to Jan. 2

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s third annual Spirits of the Trees opened with a community celebration Saturday night, Dec. 7.

This year’s display included twice the original 85 trees from Year One. After selling their planned 150 sponsored and decorated trees early, the Kiwanis this year added 20 more — and still had a waiting list, event organizer Patricia Van Buren tells The Chronicle.

Mayor cites ‘Glens Falls Difference’

Mayor Bill Collins, addressing the opening crowd, said, “It’s groups like the Kiwanis that make Glens Falls so special.

“I’ve often talked about the Glens Falls difference. And as I look through the program (listing tree sponsors and honorees), I see so many names that I grew up with, from the Homkeys to the Landrys and the Whites. The list goes on and on. I couldn’t possibly name them all….

“Right around Thanksgiving, as my sons come home and I dig out the box of old photographs (for decorating one of these trees), looking for my parents and my grandparents and my brother and my sister who passed — it’s becoming the tradition that I’m a mess…crying as I am flooded with these memories.

“I am so grateful to see so many of you here today. This is the Glens Falls Difference. Three years, 170 trees. It is amazing.

“Welcome to Glens Falls. Welcome to Crandall Park. Enjoy this.

“Last thing I’ll say is thank you to the DPW and Tom Girard for making this possible to keep these trees lit for 30 some-odd days, and for Glens Falls being the safest community, so that we don’t need to have police around the clock, keeping an eye on your trees.

Thank you again, and welcome to Glens Falls. It’s amazing.”

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved