Celeb couple Ice Spice & sauce gardner spotted in Lake George

Zander Frost writes: Rap superstar Ice Spice and her boyfriend, New York Jets superstar Sauce Gardner, were spotted this weekend around Lake George.

This week Mr. Gardner, 24, became the NFL’s highest paid cornerback with a 4-year, roughly $120-million extension. He has had a very successful start to his career, despite playing for the New York Jets.

The photo was taken and posted by Amari Prunty with the caption, “Yes I just met ice spice.”

Mr. Gardner has posted a number of Lake George photos on Instagram throughout the weekend.