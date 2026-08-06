Fort Salem Theater closes; for sale: $499,000

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Fort Salem Theater cancelled its season past Aug. 15 and put the building up for sale for $499,000. PennyDot Realty has the listing.

Kyle and Jared West purchased the theater in 2020 from Jay and Lynne Kerr, for $235,000.

“We are very sad about this, but hopeful that another theater person will continue this dream,” Kyle told The Chronicle. “It’s been really wonderful overall!”

He has been the driving force in running the active theater for five seasons.

They just finished a run of the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill.

Their final events are The SpongeBob Musical, featuring youth performers, this weekend, Friday to Sunday, Aug. 7-9.

On August 15 they bring the Live Jacket Theatre Company’s Storytelling Project” community event.

“Until a new owner is found, we remain committed to caring for this historic building and honoring the responsibility we have as its stewards,” Kyle and Jared West wrote in a letter to supporters.

“We’ll continue maintaining the property, presenting these August events, and doing everything we can to position Fort Salem Theater to follow in the footsteps of each caring owner.” They listed prior theater owner/directors, “the Drohans, the Beavers, the Kerrs, and the Wests.”

“We also want to be transparent about what this means for past ticket purchases and donations.” They said, as for most nonprofit arts organizations, “those funds have already been invested directly into our mission. Please know that no member of our team will personally benefit from ticket sales or charitable contributions made to Fort Salem Theater.”

Advance ticket holders were urged to use them for the remaining shows.

The Pre-Revolutionary building dates to the 1700s, says the listing: “Lovingly restored and thoughtfully improved since 2020….Since 2021 the theater has welcomed around 30,000 patrons, with year-round, monthly events.”

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