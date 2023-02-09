Former Copperfield in North Creek sells for $1.94-million



Chronicle staff writer Zander Frost writes: The Phoenix Inn, formerly the Copperfield Inn, in North Creek sold for $1.94-million on February 1, Realtor Mitchell Muroff told The Chronicle.

Mr. Muroff said the buyers are a daughter and father, Zihan “Hannah” Ren and Buhai Ren, from Chelsea, Massachusetts under the name Vision Landmark, LLC.

Mr. Muroff said the Rens own other properties, but the Phoenix is their first hotel. He said Ms. Ren “was a Realtor, as a matter of fact.

“Her mother and father are both there now. She’s there. And they’re going to be hands-on operators. At least some of the family will be up there always.”

Mr. Muroff said the Rens plan to invest in the inn, open both restaurants, pursue “conferences, wedding business, social functions, and “reach out to the community.”

He said they plan to offer Asian cuisine, “maybe some Chinese American food.”

The seller was Diana Espalza under the name Dmars II Realty Limited.

It’s the second time in four years that Mr. Muroff brokered sale of the property.

In December 2019, New York City caterer Ms. Espalza, a native of Colombia, bought The Copperfield for $1-million and renamed it Phoenix Inn Resort.

Mr. Muroff said Ms. Espalza made a significant investment in infrastructure. It’s in “great shape right now,” he said.

Long Island native Eliot Monter built the Copperfield originally.

Michael Ellis and partners with ties to the area bought it in 2008 for $1.5-million. It was listed for sale for $2.85-million in 2018. An online auction in 2019 failed to result in a sale. Principal owner Mr. Ellis reportedly rejected a $1.4-million offer, sources at the time said.

Mr. Muroff touts the property’s “large ballroom” and food and beverage facilities. “There’s the opportunity to do a large banquet business,” he says.

He calls the suites “very, very beautiful. They’re reminiscent of hotel rooms on Park Avenue in Manhattan, believe it or not,” with “beautiful case goods,” gas fireplaces and ski racks.

Mr. Muroff said there’s a large fitness center, which offers private memberships for locals, and includes an outdoor pool in the summer.

Mr. Muroff told The Chronicle his current listing of the $7.5-million Roaring Brook Ranch property in Lake George is “under agreement.”

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved