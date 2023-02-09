Our February 9 front page

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14th! Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper. Many reply to our Q&A on the $20 minimum wage push. Barred owl by Pete Benway. Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?. Shirt Factory & Glens Falls settle conflict; Food Truck Corral, other events a go. Saddened by death of Sippy. Bob Blais, 86, to end 52-year run as Lake George Mayor; Ray Perry likely successor but still time to declare. Claudia Braymer joins Protect The Adks; unlikely to seek re-election. Strough: I’m seeking re-election; my record, my plan. SGF Marathon kids choose 12 people, 10 nonprofits to help. More Lake George Winter Carnival: Not on ice, still busy. Former Copperfield in North Creek sells for $1.94-million. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.