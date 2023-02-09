SGF Marathon kids choose 12 people, 10 non-profits to help

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The student committee selected 12 individuals, ages 2 to 63, and 10 non-profits to receive proceeds from the 46th annual South High Marathon Dance. There were 90 applications for help.

The dance continued during Covid, but in an altered way, is finally back at its traditional location — the high school — on its traditional first weekend in March, Friday to Saturday, March 3-4.

The recipients:

, 20, of Ballston Spa was nominated by his mother, South Glens Falls teacher Rachel French, for help with medical bills and lost wages resulting from injuries. “Tayton was in a terrible accident that caused a broken femur, hip, tibia, ribs, collapsed lung, lacerations to both kidneys, sacrum S1 separation, and the amputation of his left leg. Donald Crandall , 52, is a past recipient from South Glens Falls with quadriplegia. “Don describes himself as a proud Bulldog who requests assistance from SHMD to repair or replace his aging handicapped-accessible van that is in desperate need of expensive repairs.”

, 2, of Hudson Falls was diagnosed with Noonan Syndrome, a genetic disorder. “Because of the many complications related to his condition, his family is requesting assistance for specialized glasses and leg devices, a ramp and railing to help him get upstairs, a service dog, as well as a handicap accessible bathroom.” Kathleen Evarts , 63, of Hudson Falls, has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. She was nominated by her brother and sister-in-law, long-time South Glens Falls residents and SHMD volunteers, to help purchase a specialty ALS wheelchair and a wheelchair accessible van. “In the last few years, Kathleen has undergone knee replacement, spinal fusion, thyroid removal, and for the last year and a half, struggled with walking.”

, 24, a South High graduate and past Marathon Dancer, seeks help with lost wages due to continued treatment from a recent motorcycle accident that almost took his life, and from which recovery was “miraculous.” said the school. “The accident was caused by a ruptured internal carotid brain aneurysm, and resulted in multiple serious injuries. Hunter has had six surgeries, with two more pending.” Christopher Goodness , 11, of Hudson Falls was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma, a bone cancer. His family seeks help with lost wages and medical travel expenses to Boston, Mass., for his treatments. “Christopher is currently going through chemotherapy and has received radiation treatments. He relapsed in October without going into remission.”

, 18, a South High graduate recently diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS, requests assistance to purchase a service dog. “Grace was diagnosed with POTs after four years of trying to find an explanation for her chronic symptoms. This service dog would provide…more independence, by being able to help if anything happens when she is otherwise without assistance.” Gabrielle Potter , 14, is a student at Oliver W. Winch Middle School in South Glens Falls. She was diagnosed with a motility disorder (IBS-c), bleeding disorder and chronic sinus disease. Her family requested assistance with the cost of travel and medication.

, age 7, of Hudson Falls, was diagnosed with Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, a rare brain cancer. His family requested help with costs related to his medical expenses, travel for treatment, and lost wages. Diagnosed this past fall Aiden “has already been through one surgery at Albany Medical Center, where they were only able to remove 15% of the tumor. He has had four chemo treatments and just recently underwent surgery to attempt to remove the rest of the tumor. He will also be receiving stem cell treatment in Rochester.” Randy Strong , 56, a 1984 graduate of South High who participated in modified, JV and Varsity wrestling “is now wrestling with esophageal cancer” and seeks help with medical expenses and lost wages associated with his condition. Diagnosed in October, the day before his daughter’s wedding, “Randy enjoys time with his wife of 31 years, his two sons and his daughter, who is expecting a child, Randy’s first grandchild, in July.” Currently he expects to receive six chemo treatments and 28 radiation treatments before surgery.

, 45, of South Glens Falls is a past SHMD recipient diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. His wife Stacy teaches at Moreau Elementary, and their triplets Andrew, Hannah and Lukas attend Oliver Winch Middle School. Megan Willis, 51, the mother of three South Glens Falls students, a teacher and active community member, seeks help with medical bills “for treatments that will allow her to regain the role of caretaker for her children.” Megan was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and a brain stem infection that caused stroke symptoms and resulted in missing 13 months of teaching.

Community non-profits

Adirondack Vets House

Alzheimer’s Association of NENY

Ben Osborn Memorial Fund

Cancer Center Community Crusaders

CAPTAIN Community Human Services

Food For Thought

Kelly’s Angels, Inc.

Moreau Community Center

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County

Southern Adirondack Living Center (SAIL)

SHMD back at SGF school, but limit is 2 family members for each dancer

Noting that it was “clearly important” to the students to return the South High Marathon Dance to the school after two years at The Great Escape, due to Covid, the committee said it made some changes, still, “to remain cautious regarding student, volunteer and community members’ health.”

The main dance will be held in the high school gymnasium. Each dancer will receive two passes for parents or other family members to attend events at the high school.

Middle schoolers and fifth graders will receive two passes each for the hours that they are in the High School gym with the dancers.

Only individuals with these passes will be allowed into the high school.

The Senior High School will be open — for pass-holders only — on Friday from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to closing.

Only registered participants and others as noted on the official schedule will be permitted on the gym floor.

Public events at Tanglewood

Meanwhile, all sales and activities previously held in the “old” gym at the high school will be held instead at Tanglewood Elementary School.

Tanglewood will host the annual cut-a-thon, sale of Marathon Dance apparel, photos, hair wraps, face painting, ice cream, 50/50 raffle, concession stands, live and silent auction.

Tanglewood will be open to the public on Friday, March 3, from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

