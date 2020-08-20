Former Congressman Murphy & Jen Hogan buy Lake George house

Former Democratic Congressman Scott Murphy and his wife Jennifer Hogan have purchased a Lake George house at Bolton Landing for $1.54-million, according to Warren County’s listed real estate transactions. The purchased closed on Aug. 7.

The couple still own the former McMullen mansion across from Crandall Park in Glens Falls but they and their three children reside in New York City.

Mr. Murphy, 50, served part of one term in Congress. He was elected in 2009 to complete the unexpired term of Kirsten Gillibrand after Gov. David Paterson appointed her to succeed Hillary Clinton in the U.S. Senate after President Obama named her Secretary of State.

Mr. Murphy defeated Republican James Tedisco by 399 votes.

Mr. Murphy was denied a full term when Republican Chris Gibson defeated him by 24,000 votes in 2010.

