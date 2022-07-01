Options abound to see fireworks this 4th of July (and 2nd and 3rd and 7th, etc.). Here are some of the “biggies!” Full list and more content below!

MONDAY, JULY 4

Lake George Village: 9:30 p.m. Mayor Bob Blais urges: Come early to find parking; stay for a while afterward to avoid the traffic jam. Free.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Glens Falls: Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra’s Independence Weekend Pops Concert in Crandall Park, now with an expanded family festival beforehand & fireworks at dark. Free. Info: TheGlensFallsSymphony.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Queensbury: Dusk at West Mountain, following first-ever Music at the Mountain festival, featuring Ten Most Wanted. Tix: $20, $15 youth, $10 child, under 6 free, advance only at westmountain.com.

•

SATURDAY-MONDAY, JULY 2-4

The Great Escape: “Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.” Fireworks at 9 p.m., all three days.

The Great Escape: “Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.” Fireworks at 9, “Coke Studio” included with park admission.

Corinth: Dusk; EMBA field on River Street launch

Johnsburg: Dusk at Ski Bowl Park in North Creek, following day-long activities.

Newcomb: 8 p.m. at Overlook Park.

Minerva: At dusk launched from The Point, following Minerva Day festivities.

Indian Lake: following 7 p.m. parade, dusk at Bryon Park

Albany Symphony Orchestra 9:30 p.m after concert in Jennings Landing, Albany.

The Great Escape: “Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.” Fireworks at 9, with park admission.

Hague: 9:30 p.m. at Town Beach and Park

Saratoga Lake: 9-10 pm, Brown’s Beach

Rutland, Vt.: 9:45 p.m. at State Fairgounds, following Demolition Derby.

MONDAY, JULY 4

9:30 p.m. View from Shepard Park or Beach Road.

Lake George: Fireworks cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Shoreline Cruises. Tix required.

The Great Escape: “Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.” Fireworks at 9, with park admission.

Bolton Landing: 9:30 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Park. Part of day-long celebration.

Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich: At 9:30. Part of new family fest and celebration.

Schroon Lake: Dusk over the lake, following live concert

Ticonderoga: 9:30/9:45 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, as part of Best Fourth in the North.

Long Lake: 9:30-9:45 p.m. at Town Beach.

Raquette Lake: Fireworks from the barge, dusk at the Village Green.

Tupper Lake: At dark, Tupper Lake Municipal Park.

Lake Placid: 9:30 p.m. over Mirror Lake.

Saranac Lake: 9-10 p.m. at Lake Flower Boat Launch.

Albany: 9:15 p.m. at Empire State Plaza, part of day-long NYS 4th of July Celebration.

Troy: Following 6:30 p.m. ValleyCats baseball game at Joe Bruno Stadium ($7-$14).

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Following SummerFest at the Chester Municipal Center.

THURSDAYS ALL SUMMER

July 3: GF Symphony music, fireworks, fest

9:30 p.m., Thursday nights, July 7-August 25.

The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Concert and fireworks show is back after a year’s hiatus — on Sunday, July 3, the day before Independence Day.

The music starts at 7:30 p.m. — but events begin with a new “Youth Arts Experience!” from 4-6 p.m., with activities by the World Awareness Children’s Museum, Chapman Museum, the Hyde Collection, Crandall Public Library, Wood Theater and other groups.

There will also be food trucks and beverages with refreshments to purchase.

The GFSO program includes The Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic music, Broadway tunes, the annual Armed Forces Salute, and popular tunes — concluding at dusk with “an impressive display” of fireworks set to John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes.”

Narrators and presenters include State Senator Dan Stec, Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, and retired State Senator Betty Little. Note: Parking in Crandall Park itself is “absolutely” limited only to those with handicap parking permits. All others should park on neighboring streets.

Lake George 4th: Biggest fireworks; plan for crowds

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Fourth of July is Lake George Village’s biggest fireworks show of the season — lasting as long as a half an hour, Mayor Blais says. It’s “double the size” of the Village’s weekly Thursday fireworks displays that start July 7, the mayor said.

“Huge” crowds turn out, he said. “Traffic is always the same thing. We tell people, get here early to find convenient parking. A lot of people will be parking cars, including residents who have space on their yards, churches and some businesses that don’t usually offer parking….

“It’s usually crowded by about 7 p.m.”

“After the fireworks, it’s the same thing….People should plan on sticking around for an hour or so…or you’re going to get caught up in a very large traffic jam. If you’re parked on the back streets, expect to take at least an hour to get out of the Village.”

Strand festival in LG this weekend

The Strand Theater has its two-day benefit music festival in Lake George’s Festival Commons, Saturday and Sunday, July 2 & 3. Admission is free, donations accepted for the restoration of the Strand Theater in Hudson Falls.

Performing Saturday: Jacquelin Mignot and the Family Band of Glens Falls, and tribute bands to The Beatles and Billy Joel, plus American Idol star Tristan McIntosh with her nationally touring Linda Ronstadt Experience.

Sunday: The Newells, The Lazy Suns, The Dirty Harri’s George Harrison tribute and Beyond Purple tribute to Deep Purple and other bands of the era.

Also, food and other vendors, and inflatables by Entertainment 1.

More free outdoor concerts in LGM

On Friday, July 1, Lake George’s Fridays at the Lake free concert in Shepard Park begins at 6 p.m. with music by Soul Session featuring Garland Nelson and opener Yello Dog duo — as well as food trucks, beer trucks and family activities.

The Lake George Arts Project kicks off its free concert series in Shepard Park on Wednesday, July 6, at 7 p.m., with Annie and the Hedonists, playing vintage jazz and swing and folk roots Americana.

