Shows start this weekend and then just keep coming. Here are some “biggies!”

Saturday, JUNE 29

Queensbury: Dusk at West Mountain, following Music at the Mountain Festival, family activities, more. $25, $20 youth, $15 child, under 6 free. Tix: westmountain.com.

Wednesday, JULY 3

Crandall Park, Glens Falls: GF Symphony Orchestra Independence Day Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Family fest & car show beforehand & fireworks finale accompanied by music at dark.

East Field, Glens Falls: Glens Falls Dragons baseball game at 7. (Tix required). Bounce house, dunk tank and facepainting. Fireworks at 9:30.

Washington County Fairgrounds, Community Fest, with fireworks at dusk.

Thursday, JULY 4

Lake George Village: 9:30 p.m. View from Shepard Park or Beach Road. Arrive plenty early to find parking, and plan to stick around after to avoid expected traffic.

Lake George: Cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Waterfront Cruises (formerly Shoreline) for LG Village display. Boat departures 9-9:15 p.m. Tix required.

Bolton Landing: 9:30 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Park. Part of day-long celebration.

Kingsbury Golf Course: 9 p.m. after bounce houses, pony rides, petting zoo and music by The Broken Hearted. $10.

Saratoga: 9 p.m. from the top of the City Center Parking Garage, downtown. Part of day-long celebrations.

Schroon Lake: Dusk, at Town Beach, following live concert of patriotic music.

Ticonderoga: 9:30/9:45 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, as part of Best Fourth in the North.

Long Lake: at dark, Town Beach.

Lake Placid: 9:30 p.m. over Mirror Lake.

Saranac Lake: 9 p.m. at Lake Flower Boat Launch.

Tupper Lake: At dark, Municipal Park.

Clifton Park: 9:30 p.m. at Clifton Campus.

Albany: 9:15 p.m. at Empire State Plaza, part of day-long NYS 4th of July Celebration.

Rutland: Vermont State Fairgrounds, 9:45 p.m. after Summer Smash Demolition Derby.

Friday, JULY 5

Granville: 9 p.m. at Veterans Field, fireworks after free outdoor concert by T.S Ensemble.

Saturday, JULY 6

Lake George: Fireworks cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Waterfront Cruises (formerly Shoreline) for private fireworks. Departures 9-9:15 p.m. Tix required. Fireworks visible to public from LG Village.

Corinth: Dusk/9:15 p.m. on the school sports fields, River Street.

Minerva: At dusk, launched from The Point, following Minerva Day festivities.

Saratoga Lake: Dusk at Brown’s Beach, Stillwater. $5 parking.

Indian Lake: Following 7 p.m. parade.

Newcomb: 9 p.m. at Newcomb Lake, fireworks following Lions Club BBQ.

Raquette Lake: Fireworks from the barge, dusk at the Village Green.

Sunday, JULY 7

Johnsburg: Dusk at Ski Bowl Park in North Creek, following day-long activities.

Saturday, JULY 13

Chestertown: Town of Chester 225th Anniversary, dusk at Chester Municipal Center.

THURSDAYS ALL SUMMER

Lake George Village: 9:30 p.m. on Thursday nights beginning July 4



. Instead, the Park celebrates its 70th anniversary, June 27-July 7, with special activities, parades and live music.

— Fireworks list compiled by Caroline Martindale

GF Symphony JULY 3: Music, fest, fireworks, plus Jos. Warren

The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Concert and fireworks show is Wednesday, July 3, in Crandall Park. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. — but events begin around 5:30 with an antique car show, food truck vendors and “Youth Arts Experience!” of hands-on activities by the World Awareness Children’s Museum, Chapman, Hyde Collection and others.

The GFSO program theme is “Our Roaring 20s.” Music, conducted by maestro Charles Peltz, includes patriotic numbers, a sing-along “Star Spangled Banner,” the annual Armed Forces Salute to Veterans, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue — and, at dusk, fireworks set to John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Also this year, in advance of the 250th anniversary of the U.S., the Symphony will perform William Billings’ Revolutionary song “Chester,” with writings of Joseph Warren, the County namesake and an early Revolutionary War hero who died at Bunker Hill, narrated by Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough.

JULY 3: GF East Field baseball, fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks return to East Field in Glens Falls on Wednesday, July 3, following the 7 p.m. GF Dragons Collegiate League Baseball Game vs. The Amsterdam Mohawks. Bounce house and more festivities during the game. Fireworks are free. Dragons tix: $5, $3 child.

At West: Music on the Mountain, Sat.

West Mountain’s annual Music on the Mountain summer concert is Saturday, June 29, from 6-10 p.m., with live music by Big Sky Country and opener Bravely Music, and fireworks. Advance tickets required, via the West Mountain website. Cost: $25, $20 youths, $25 child, ages 6 and younger free with adult. Picnic packages and scenic gondola rides available.

Blankets and camp chairs are welcome. Outside food and drinks are not.

Lake George 4th!

Biggest fireworks;

plan for crowds

“We’re expecting tens of thousands of people” for the Fourth of July in Lake George Village, Mayor Ray Perry tells the Chronicle, for the Village’s biggest fireworks show of the season. View from Shepard Park, Lake George Battlefield Park, Canada Street and Beach Road.

Expect massive crowds.

Mayor Ray Perry suggests arriving early to find parking. After the fireworks, plan on staying in town long enough to avoid traffic jams.

He suggests downloading the parking app, ParkMobile.com, prior to arriving, as cellular connections are spotty during times of heavy use.

