Champlain Beef: GoFundMe bogus

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes: In the wake of the June 15 fire that destroyed Champlain Beef meat processing plant on Route 4 south of Whitehall, the company said on its Facebook page, “It has been brought to our attention that a GoFundMe was created on behalf of Champlain Beef.

“We have not created a fundraiser at this time and are not associated with any active GoFundMe Pages.

“Please do not donate to this Page or any other fundraisers purportedly to benefit Champlain Beef. Any legitimate fundraisers for our business will be posted on this Facebook Page.”

The post suggested, “If you would like to show support, we would appreciate donations to the local fire departments.”

It added “We wanted to thank the fire departments and members of our community, including other small businesses, for their tremendous support following the fire at our facility on Saturday.

“This has been a devastating event, but we are grateful nobody was injured and for the continued support from our community.”

And Champlain Beef, even through adversity, has been supporting the community in turn. After the fire, it donated hot dogs in one of its freezers to the Whitehall Recreation Center for summer lunches, Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell told the June 21 Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Recreation Attendant Kimberly Marviglio told The Chronicle 50 pounds of hot dogs were donated.

