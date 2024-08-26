Fire damages Cole’s Woods Bridge; Police: not ‘natural cause’

The City of Glens Falls reported fire damage to a footbridge in Cole’s Woods.

“Two 9-1-1 calls were received in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 24, reporting that a footbridge in Cole’s Woods was smoldering,” said the City.

“The footbridge is located on the ‘Long Diagonal’ section of the Cole’s Woods Tom Jacobs Race Loop Trail.” The bridge crosses Halfway Brook.

“The fire is not believed to have had a natural cause” the city press release said.

The Glens Falls Fire Department and Queensbury Central Fire responded.

The location is several hundred yards outside the Glens Falls city limits. It is city-owned land in Queensbury.

“There were no reported injuries,” said the City. “Damage was limited to a section of the footbridge itself….