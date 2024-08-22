‘Ganjala’ Cannabis shop eyed at Fall Line Ski Shop property, Quaker Rd

FIRST IN THE CHRONICLE • Ben Westcott writes: Reece Rudolph plans to open a cannabis dispensary, “Ganjala,” in Queensbury in the current Fall Line Ski Shop building at 366 Quaker Road owned by Bruce Lundgren, the gear shop’s president.

“I’m looking to retire,” Mr. Lundgren told The Chronicle. He said Fall Line Ski Shop has been around for 60 years.

“The building has been for sale for a couple years, and we finally have a client that is interested in buying the building,” Mr. Lundgren said. “They’ve put down some money and jumped through a lot of hoops with the planning board, and they’re waiting to get a New York State license to open a dispensary.”

The plan appears before the Queensbury Planning Board on Sept. 17.

Planning board materials note that “Mr. Rudolph proposes to make cosmetic upgrades to the existing building and property that include new siding, new paint, minor landscaping, and new paving and striping in the existing parking lot.”

“The anticipated business model will include a web- or app-based pre-order system, so the average visit for these customers will be brief at the point of service. This will streamline service and we feel that the existing parking lot will be adequate for customer flow,” the materials added.

The Chronicle was unable to reach Mr. Rudolph for comment.