Driver charged in Qby. hit & run that killed Shane Winchell, 30

Peter J. Northup Jr., age 33, of Hudson Falls, has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident in the December 15 vehicle-pedestrian crash on Burke Drive in Queensbury that took the life of Shane M. Winchell. 30.

Following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, it said Mr. Northup was identified as the operator of the red 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that struck Mr. Winchell.

It was driving south on Burke Drive when it hit Mr. Winchell, who was walking. Mr. Winchell died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said that at the time Mr. Northup was identified, he was being held in Washington County jail on unrelated charges. The case has been waived up to Warren County Court “with no return date scheduled yet,” it said.

