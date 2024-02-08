Hoffman Carwash at Steve’s Place site gets conditional OK

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

The Glens Falls Planning Board unanimously granted conditional site plan and architectural approval for Hoffman Development Corp. to open a Hoffman Car Wash at the current site of Steve’s Place restaurant, 194 Broad Street.

Conditions that still need to be met for final approval include final sign-off from the city’s Water & Sewer and Engineering Departments and Board of Public Safety,

After that, it needs final sign-off from the Planning Board chairman after the Planning Board reviews the final plan.

Steve’s Place remains open. Chris Vamvalis-Haley put the property up for sale last March for about $1.5 million.

Hoffman’s would demolish and remove the existing buildings and erect a 5,750 square foot car wash building with associated access drives and queuing lanes, 15 self-serve vacuum spaces, and seven employee parking spaces.

