Our November 27 front page

Happy Thanksgiving! Bonacio dives into redo of Hot Shots; Sandy’s; incubator. Mary Jean & Anthony have done it again. 40th year of Hometown Thanksgiving. Streaking raged 50 years ago. Tim McNulty: Seeking Elise’s seat requires millions of $$, time & ‘a team’. GF football in NYS state semis; Lilac scores ‘hat trick’. Armed robbery at Lake George gas pump. Festival of Trees at Queensbury Hotel. Veterinarian seeks to open on Bay Road in Queensbury. Orvis closing outlet store in Lake George. Fern & Fauna Boutique opens in Hudson Falls. Verizon seeks to build cell tower near Buck Mountain. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

