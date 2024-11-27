Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Our November 27 front page

November 27, 2024 Chronicle Front Page

Happy Thanksgiving! Bonacio dives into redo of Hot Shots; Sandy’s; incubator. Mary Jean & Anthony have done it again. 40th year of Hometown Thanksgiving. Streaking raged 50 years ago. Tim McNulty: Seeking Elise’s seat requires millions of $$, time & ‘a team’. GF football in NYS state semis; Lilac scores ‘hat trick’. Armed robbery at Lake George gas pump. Festival of Trees at Queensbury Hotel. Veterinarian seeks to open on Bay Road in Queensbury. Orvis closing outlet store in Lake George. Fern & Fauna Boutique opens in Hudson Falls. Verizon seeks to build cell tower near Buck Mountain. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

Check Also

Our November 21 front page

Thanksgiving Prep! Next issue early, Wednesday, Nov. 27. Billy Floyd: Thunder’s ‘Locked In’ vibe maker. …

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!