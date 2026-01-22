Details on indivi-dual recipients: 49th South High Marathon Dance

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

The 49th South High Marathon Dance, Friday to Saturday, March 6-7, will raise funds for 21 individuals and 15 organizations. Here is detail on the individuals whom the student committee selected:

Isaac Amell , 7, is South Glens Falls student diagnosed since 7 months old with a peanut allergy, recently identified as the worst type — systemic anaphylactic allergy. He was also recently diagnosed with an immunosuppressive disorder linked to genetics or mold exposure. Funds are for a service dog that will help him be confident, safe and feel “normal.”

, 7, is South Glens Falls student diagnosed since 7 months old with a peanut allergy, recently identified as the worst type — systemic anaphylactic allergy. He was also recently diagnosed with an immunosuppressive disorder linked to genetics or mold exposure. Funds are for a service dog that will help him be confident, safe and feel “normal.” Paul Cianfrocco , father of a senior SHMD dancer. Funds for truck modifications after foot amputation caused by numerous infections over six years. “He is currently having a prosthetic being made. Paul faces challenges with rehab coming up to learn how to walk and drive again.”

, father of a senior SHMD dancer. Funds for truck modifications after foot amputation caused by numerous infections over six years. “He is currently having a prosthetic being made. Paul faces challenges with rehab coming up to learn how to walk and drive again.” Chris Davies Jr. “In 2017, Aidan Davies (SGF class of 2018) attended a presentation from the Alzheimer’s Association (longtime SHMD recipient), which led to diagnosis of his father’s younger-onset Alzheimer’s.” Funds for in-home care.

“In 2017, Aidan Davies (SGF class of 2018) attended a presentation from the Alzheimer’s Association (longtime SHMD recipient), which led to diagnosis of his father’s younger-onset Alzheimer’s.” Funds for in-home care. Karen Emmons , a 1976 SGF grad dealing with her second bout of cancer. She had breast cancer in 2017 and still worked and managed the extra expenses, but she now has developed small cell carcinoma. Funds for managing costs associated with chemotherapy, radiation therapy and copays.

, a 1976 SGF grad dealing with her second bout of cancer. She had breast cancer in 2017 and still worked and managed the extra expenses, but she now has developed small cell carcinoma. Funds for managing costs associated with chemotherapy, radiation therapy and copays. Christopher Fowler , teacher and coach at Whitehall Elementary for 29 years diagnosed with grade 4 Glioblastoma this summer. He has already endured three brain surgeries. Chris and his wife travel to Burlington five days a week for treatment, and the next steps may be traveling further to hospitals with more clinical trials and more options. Funds for travel costs and medical bills.

, teacher and coach at Whitehall Elementary for 29 years diagnosed with grade 4 Glioblastoma this summer. He has already endured three brain surgeries. Chris and his wife travel to Burlington five days a week for treatment, and the next steps may be traveling further to hospitals with more clinical trials and more options. Funds for travel costs and medical bills. Anne Gates , SGF alum and former special-education aide in a 6:1:1 program at Moreau Elementary, is fighting Stage 3b Large Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma. Funds for managing essential expenses and keeping life as steady as possible for her son Mason, a South High student.

, SGF alum and former special-education aide in a 6:1:1 program at Moreau Elementary, is fighting Stage 3b Large Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma. Funds for managing essential expenses and keeping life as steady as possible for her son Mason, a South High student. Joelle Gifford , 11, of Glens Falls. Funds for medical travel, treatment costs, and lost work time associated with rare aggressive B-cell lymphoma that requires frequent hospital stays, chemo and transfusions.

, 11, of Glens Falls. Funds for medical travel, treatment costs, and lost work time associated with rare aggressive B-cell lymphoma that requires frequent hospital stays, chemo and transfusions. Ryker Goodsell , 2, had a suspected in-utero stroke. He’s suffered medical complications that delayed his speech, leading to a Non-Verbal Autism diagnosis. Funds for a device allowing him to communicate with family and peers and for safety gates, a safety bed, and an alarm system for the doors and windows.

, 2, had a suspected in-utero stroke. He’s suffered medical complications that delayed his speech, leading to a Non-Verbal Autism diagnosis. Funds for a device allowing him to communicate with family and peers and for safety gates, a safety bed, and an alarm system for the doors and windows. L arry Isaac , grandpa of two South High students and four SGF alumni, is battling aggressive metastatic cancer. His wife recently completed breast cancer treatment. Their home was just found to have severe mold. Funds for remediation.

, grandpa of two South High students and four SGF alumni, is battling aggressive metastatic cancer. His wife recently completed breast cancer treatment. Their home was just found to have severe mold. Funds for remediation. Carrie LaNoir , SHMD dancer from 1983-85, was diagnosed with aggressive large B cell lymphoma and underwent six rounds of chemotherapy March through August. She is waiting for approval for a PET scan to see if she is cancer free.

, SHMD dancer from 1983-85, was diagnosed with aggressive large B cell lymphoma and underwent six rounds of chemotherapy March through August. She is waiting for approval for a PET scan to see if she is cancer free. Gilbert B. Mills, Jr. , senior custodian at South High 1984-2005, is wheelchair and bed-bound. Funds for accessible van. “In 1978, Gibby agreed to clean the high school and be sure it was ready for classes on Monday morning after the first SHMD.” Volunteered to be on cleaning crew for the first 25+ years of SHMD, and convinced his crew to do the same.

, senior custodian at South High 1984-2005, is wheelchair and bed-bound. Funds for accessible van. “In 1978, Gibby agreed to clean the high school and be sure it was ready for classes on Monday morning after the first SHMD.” Volunteered to be on cleaning crew for the first 25+ years of SHMD, and convinced his crew to do the same. William (Bill) Nace , 74, has Parkinson’s Disease. The VA is working on helping with a scooter, but his vehicle will not accommodate it. Funds for disability van.

, 74, has Parkinson’s Disease. The VA is working on helping with a scooter, but his vehicle will not accommodate it. Funds for disability van. Annelies “Poppy” Parkinson , little girl with a rare genetic condition that will “rob her of walking and talking” and make her wheelchair bound reaching ages 8-10. Funds for a ramp, wheelchair, and making home safe.

, little girl with a rare genetic condition that will “rob her of walking and talking” and make her wheelchair bound reaching ages 8-10. Funds for a ramp, wheelchair, and making home safe. Logan Quartiers , South High grad diagnosed with Epilepsy awaiting surgery to possibly remove one or more portions of his brain causing seizure activity. He has always worked full time but had to stop in May 2024 due to his seizure activity. Funds for medical bills and lost wages.

, South High grad diagnosed with Epilepsy awaiting surgery to possibly remove one or more portions of his brain causing seizure activity. He has always worked full time but had to stop in May 2024 due to his seizure activity. Funds for medical bills and lost wages. Caden (18), Juliana (15) and 8-year-old twins Asa and Owen , all diagnosed with autism (at various levels of the spectrum) and found through genetic testing that they all have PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome, a rare genetic condition predisposing them to a very high risk of certain types of cancer that mother Amanda Speciale unknowingly passed along. Funds for a reliable vehicle for trips to the Children Hospital of Philadelphia.

, all diagnosed with autism (at various levels of the spectrum) and found through genetic testing that they all have PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome, a rare genetic condition predisposing them to a very high risk of certain types of cancer that mother Amanda Speciale unknowingly passed along. Funds for a reliable vehicle for trips to the Children Hospital of Philadelphia. Cheyanne Steves , Queensbury High student suffering from Functional Dyspepsia and Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome causing severe pain and nausea making it difficult to attend school and participate in normal activities. Funds for medical bills, medication, transportaton to doctors appointments, and travel to Boston Children’s hospital.

, Queensbury High student suffering from Functional Dyspepsia and Anterior Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome causing severe pain and nausea making it difficult to attend school and participate in normal activities. Funds for medical bills, medication, transportaton to doctors appointments, and travel to Boston Children’s hospital. Randy Sumner , diagnosed with scleroderma with an autoimmune overlap including Sjogrens Reynaud’s Polymyositis Myopathy. He has cardiac and swallowing issues. “His family shares that Randy is such a deserving person who is kind and always puts others first.”

, diagnosed with scleroderma with an autoimmune overlap including Sjogrens Reynaud’s Polymyositis Myopathy. He has cardiac and swallowing issues. “His family shares that Randy is such a deserving person who is kind and always puts others first.” Jolene Varney , 2014 South High graduate and former four-year SHMD dancer, suffered a traumatic brain injury and spinal injury. Funds for procedures needed for pain management and co-pays for her neurologist, neurosurgeon, gastrologist, therapist and physical therapy.

, 2014 South High graduate and former four-year SHMD dancer, suffered a traumatic brain injury and spinal injury. Funds for procedures needed for pain management and co-pays for her neurologist, neurosurgeon, gastrologist, therapist and physical therapy. Rebekah White-Gorton , mother to three young children and Registered Nurse for the past 10+ years at Glens Falls Hospital and HCR Home Care. She was recently diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of breast cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy at CR Wood Cancer Center. Funds for travel and possible specialist visits in Boston.

, mother to three young children and Registered Nurse for the past 10+ years at Glens Falls Hospital and HCR Home Care. She was recently diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of breast cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy at CR Wood Cancer Center. Funds for travel and possible specialist visits in Boston. Stephen C. Wolfe , fighting esophageal cancer recently spread to his hip. He has been unable to swallow for months, resulting in a feeding tube for meds/nutrition/hydration. On top of chemo/radiation, he needs surgery to remove his esophagus. Funds for travel, surgeries, meds, special nutrition and treatments.

, fighting esophageal cancer recently spread to his hip. He has been unable to swallow for months, resulting in a feeding tube for meds/nutrition/hydration. On top of chemo/radiation, he needs surgery to remove his esophagus. Funds for travel, surgeries, meds, special nutrition and treatments. Gabrielle Wright has Spina bifida and a VP shunt. Funds for a handicap vehicle to go to many doctors appointments, including at Boston Medical.

