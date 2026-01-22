Foes cite health questions vs. ‘Clean Earth’s plan to test-treat PFAS, Ft. Edward

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Reporter

About 35 people showed up at Fort Edward High School Wednesday night, Jan 14, for “The Fort Stops PFAS” meeting in opposition to waste management company Clean Earth’s plan to treat up to 5,000 tons of PFAS contaminated soil over a two-week period at its facility on Towpath Lane in Fort Edward.

Clean Earth has been operating the facility since 1995.

It is seeking a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Research, Development & Demonstration permit to conduct the testing that’s intended to demonstrate that thermal desorption — which vaporizes contaminants by heating them up — can treat soil “to meet NYSDEC PFAS soil clean-up objectives,” a public notice on the project put out by Clean Earth says.

“This research will help to ensure New York State has the science necessary to develop safe PFAS clean-up regulations,” the notice says.

In response to the question “How might the project affect the community?” Clean Earth’s info says “EPA Models demonstrate that PFAS, hydrofluoric acid, and tetrafluoromethane emissions are below NYSDEC health-based ambient air quality standards” and “There will be no additional noise, odor, light, or construction activities associated with the project.”

But the people at Wednesday’s meeting expressed public health concern. “PFAS exposure causes hormonal imbalances and cancer,” said an information sheet distributed at the meeting.

It said that “according to EPA standards it only takes one drop of PFAS to make the water in 5 Olympic-sized swimming pools unsafe for drinking.”

The sheet said, “We agree that PFAS needs to be destroyed, but not like this and not here,” adding “this area already has a history of industrial pollution.”

“Now, Clean Earth is proposing to experiment with processing PFAS at their facility, which is less than one mile from our school and vital waterways,” the info said. It noted, “The Hudson River flows through Fort Edward — PFAS contamination here could spread downstream.”

It said thermal desorption is an unproven PFAS processing method, contending, “The temperature may not be high enough to completely destroy the PFAS, leaving ‘products of incomplete destruction’ in the soil or emissions.”

Fort Edward resident Amanda Durkee said while “PFAS remediation is extremely important, what they are proposing to do is not the way to go about it.”

She said the debate has importance beyond just this case. “This is precedent setting for New York State. People are watching very, very closely across the state to see how this plays out.”

DEC is accepting comments through Feb. 17 on Clean Earth’s RD&D permit application. Send comment via email to dec.sm.ESMI@dec.ny.gov or by postal mail sent to Beth Magee, Division of Environmental Permits, NYSDEC 232 Golf Course Rd. Warrensburg, NY 12885.

A Google search indicates PFAS are Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances — “man-made chemicals, known as ‘forever chemicals.’ Because they persist in the environment and accumulate in people and animals, leading to health concerns like cancer, liver damage, immune system issues, and thyroid disruption.”

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved