Delgado at Park Theater faults Hochul; ‘protect immigrants’

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

“I am challenging the governor because I am unsatisfied with what I’ve seen very close and personally,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgago told a large crowd at the Park Theater Friday night.

“People are tired of the system and the status quo, they’re tired of establishment Democrats. They just want to know, do they care about the people? Do they actually want to help or are they just happy where they are?”



Mr. Delgado is challenging Governor Kathy Hochul in an expected Democratic primary next June.

The North Country Immigrant Justice Coalition presented Friday’s event in which the Lieutenant Governor spoke and answered audience questions during a “conversation on immigrant protections.”

Mr. Delgado has urged passage of “critical protection bills” including the NY4All Act, Dignity Not Detention Act, and the Access to Representation Act, said event information.

“I’ve been calling for a special session for months,” Mr. Delgado said. “Why are we not back in Albany while our neighbors are being terrorized? We could go back and literally deliver legislation that would protect them. What are we waiting for?

“We are here because New York must be a home, not a hunting ground. Right now, too many of our neighbors are living with quiet, constant fear that one knock at the door could tear everything apart.”

He called out the governor, saying, “New York could protect these families, but under Governor Hochul we have not done what the moment and morality demands. Instead of urgency we’ve gotten silence.”

“Reluctance stems from a place of political calculation, fear of what the other side might say,” he said. “If the governor won’t lead on this, the people deserve a leader who will lead on this.”

