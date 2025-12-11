Adirondac, LG tour boat, burns; County: ‘Not suspicious’

Fire heavily damaged the Adirondac tour boat in Lake George Village early Monday morning.

Warren County said Monday afternoon that the fire was “under investigation” but is “not considered suspicious.”

“The fire on the boat owned [by] Lake George Waterfront Cruises, located as 2 Kurosaka Lane, off Canada Street, was reported by Village of Lake George Public Works employees who spotted it when working in the area at 6:43 a.m.,” said the press release from Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.

“Firefighters from the Lake George Fire Department responded and found extensive fire burning inside the 115-foot-long boat and on its external decks as the boat was moored at its dock.

“The fire was whipped by winds on the lake, but was considered knocked down in about an hour with the aid of efforts that included a ladder truck and fire boat. Boats moored at adjacent docks were not believed to have been damaged.

“During the firefighting effort, the boat’s hull was filled with a large amount of water that was considered potentially contaminated by chemicals from the fire. NY State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response team responded and was overseeing an effort to pump the water out of the boat to a tank for safe disposal Monday afternoon.

“No petroleum leak has been detected from the remains of the boat, but absorbent booms had been placed on the water around the boat as a precaution.

“The Warren County Fire Cause & Origin Team, made up of fire investigators from the Glens Falls Fire Department, was overseeing the investigation, assisted by the NY State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Warren County Fire Coordinator’s Office…..

“The boat’s damage is too extensive for it to be moved, and it is anticipated that the fire-damaged portion will be dismantled on site.

“Mutual aid was provided to Lake George Fire Department by firefighters from the Bay Ridge, North Queensbury, Bolton and Warrensburg fire departments. The Greenfield Fire Department provided a bus to serve as a warming station for firefighters. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, and the Lake George and Queensbury EMS squads were on hand as well.

“Lake George Fire Chief Jim Barber passed on his appreciation to all of the volunteers, municipal crews and state, Warren County and local partners who assisted at the fire scene.”



