Our December 11 front page

BIG 32 Page Issue!! Adirondac, LG tour boat, burns; County: ‘Not suspicious’. Strange police case in Glens Falls. GF Planning Board okays 196 Ridge St. Messy House, soon to be Knuckleheads, opens at former Dango’s in GF. Knox cannon celebration! Brett Rodriguez starts ‘On Deck Athletics’ at Aviation Mall. Tigers cut Tyler Mattison loose, but he says they will re-sign him. GF Planning Board OK’s Katy’s Wine & Whiskey Bar. Tony DeSare tells all! Music & stories from 30+ year career at Strand Sat.-Sun. Delgado at Park Theater faults Hochul; ‘protect immigrants’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

