Crandall Library gets $500,000 donation from Qby. native to honor his late mother, 2 aunts

Christopher Bennett, a Queensbury native who now resides in Virginia, has donated $500,000 to Crandall Public Library in memory of his mother, Anna J. Bennett, and aunts, Helen B. Whittemore and Mary E. Jones, the library said.

“When my mother passed in February, I knew I wanted to commemorate her memory with a gift to Crandall. She and her sisters frequently enjoyed all the services Crandall offers, especially the Outreach program,” Mr. Bennett was quoted.

“This donation is the largest gift made by an individual the Library has received outside of its capital campaign for the renovation and expansion back in the late 2000s and bequests,” the release said.

The library said it “allocated the funds to capital technology improvements. The first project will be updating the computer room that will bear the name…The Bennett, Whittemore, Jones Information Center.”

Library Director Kathy Naftaly said improvements will add “touch screen kiosks to access the Library catalog; upgrades to the projection equipment in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room; a Creation Space — a collaborative workshop area with equipment, technology, materials, and human expertise to guide users to make their dreams come alive; and adding more digital signage.”

Mr. Bennett “describes his mother and aunts as voracious readers who loved utilizing Crandall Public Library’s service,” said the press release.

“The generous contribution from Mr. Bennett will not just be used for new computers and software, but an investment in the future of the Library and technology,” Ms. Naftaly was quoted.

