Corinth’s 97% grad rate is highest ever

April 9, 2026 Hot Copy

Corinth Central School District had a 97% graduation rate, the highest in district history, in the 2024-25 school year. said a WSWHE BOCES press release.

It said the 97% rate is tied for the county’s highest and is up 12 points from Corinth’s 85% rate the prior year, the largest increase among Saratoga County districts.

Corinth’s grad rate has steadily improved, increasing from a 76% ten-year average in 2017 to 83% in 2018, 86% in 2020, and 88% in 2022.

“Our high graduation rate is a reflection of the support our students receive K to 12 from our teachers, support staff, and administration,” Corinth High School Math Teacher Lynette Jensen was quoted.

“We strive to create a school environment where students feel safe, seen, and successful. Our teachers and administrators do not give up on our students; we go the extra mile to motivate them by developing meaningful relationships that can change their lives.”

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