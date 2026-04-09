CDTA ridership stats; seeking info to improve

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The chart is from a Powerpoint presentation by the Capital District Transportation Authority — CDTA — on Monday night, April 6, at Crandall Public Library. It was shared later with The Chronicle at our request.

CDTA says target ridership is 15 passengers per hour. Glens Falls area buses are falling considerably short of it.

The purpose of the meeting was “to gather feedback for bigger changes that will take place in August,” said CDTA spokesperson Emily DeVito.

“During a dot exercise,” she said, in which people put dot stickers next to what’s most im portant to them, “the top things [wanted] were more frequent service, more night service, and new connections to other destinations.”

Shorter-term, perhaps in May, CDTA expects to make “very minor timing adjustments.” Ms. DeVito said. “We hope these minor adjustments make service more efficient and reliable.”

At the meeting, CDTA representatives fielded “a lot of different opinions in the room of what people would like to see done.”



Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve