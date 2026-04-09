Martin Seeyle’s new memoir and history, by 13th generation local

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Auctioneer, woodworker, entrepreneur Martin Seelye just published his new memoir and history book, titled Me — Martin Seelye: 13th Generation Descendant of a 1630 Immigrant.

The subtitle is “Exploits of My 76 Years and My Family’s Journey Since 1630 in America.” The Seelye family settled early in the Adirondacks, Martin writes.

He launches the book in a talk at Crandall Public Library this Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m. presented by the library’s Folklife Center.

He’ll show some of the 250 images from the book, and the book will be available to purchase and for signing.

“I look forward to exposing my life story to the masses,” Mr. Seelye tells The Chronicle. “As one who has been involved in the local communities all my adult life, I’d like people to know my complete history since I was born on January 1, in 1949.

“I believe my audience will be primarily local folks who are familiar with my name and most likely will be of the older generation. That’s why I’ve had it printed with larger than normal type size.”



He writes in the introduction, “I think the best part of the book is the collection of early photos I found among my dad’s effects, when clearing out his estate.

“They are photos of the early Seelye Auction House days both at Sanfords Ridge and Quaker Road. In my estimation, they make the book. Thanks, Dad.”

Michael J. Muller, the recently retired Queensbury Town Justice, writes in the book’s promotional blurbs, “Reading ‘Me,’ you’ll find stories of local history, business ventures of all variety, personal adventures and misadventures, and learn of the author’s ‘bucket list’ of fascinating travel locations.

“You’ll discover the tale of a lost treasure cache of Indian head pennies still buried somewhere in Fort Edward; the author’s woodworking as a hobby, then as a vocation; service in the U.S. Navy making salads and wooden widgets, stories and adventures in auctioneering…starting at the ripe old age of 15 upon graduation from auctioneering school…”

“This is a great personal memoir beautifully told, often funny, fascinatingly diverse and without a doubt a personal story of persistence over adversity.”

Mr. Seelye said he worked on the book “in my spare time,” for more than two and a half years.

“I had 150 copies of the 350-page book printed, to start with,” Mr. Seelye said. It’s printed through Amazon. “I can order more as the supply runs low.”

Also find Me-Martin Seelye directly on Amazon, where it is available both in Kindle and paperback form. Cost is $39.

Mr. Seelye has scheduled additional book signings and talks in Glens Falls at the Chapman Museum on Thursday, May 14, and at the Conkling Center on Warren Street on Wednesday, June 3.

“I’m willing of course to give the talk at other venues,” he adds.

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