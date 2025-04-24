Cole’s Collision plans to build At Former Blue Moose, Rt. 9, Qby.

CHRONICLE SCOOP • Zander Frost reports: Cole’s Collision plans to open a location at 1300 Route 9 at the location of the former Blue Moose Restaurant, The Chronicle has learned.

The property on the corner of Glen Lake Road just south of the Warren County Municipal Center has been home to various restaurants over the years.

County records show that this property and the adjacent 8 Glen Lake Rd. property were purchased together for $690,000 by Davey’s Realty LLC on November 27, 2024.

“We are hoping for the end of the year worst case beginning of next year,” Cole’s Collision President Nicholas Cole told The Chronicle.

“Construction should be starting in the next couple of months,” he said. “Still in approval process, so don’t have a set time yet.”

Cole’s Collision has 7 locations in the capital region, including Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Colonie, and North Greenbush. They offer various car auto body collision repair services.

Mr. Cole said, “Cole’s Collision has always been the leader and set the standard for collision repair in the capitol region. We are excited to bring the same excellence to the Glens Falls region to service our communities there.”