Thursday, October 5, 2023

Charlotte sena found “safe”; suspect in custody

October 2, 2023 Hot Copy

CHARLOTTE SENA HAS BEEN FOUND “SAFE.”

STATE POLICE: “Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation. More details will be released as they become available…”

