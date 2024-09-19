Cathy’s handy tips to enjoy the Balloon Festival

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe advises:

• My Number One suggestion: Get to the airport for a morning launch. Yes, it’s painfully early. The cars line up by 4:30 a.m., well before the gates open, but there’s nothing like the excitement of 100 hot air balloons rising with the sun while bleary-eyed thousands cheer them on. Sunday morning is “Walter’s Mass Ascension,” when all the balloons attempt to go up at the same time, in memory of event founder, the late Walter Griskhot.

• Please be patient. Hot air balloons fly weather-permitting only. Safety is key.

• Avoid traffic jams: Arrive super early for the morning flights; and in the afternoon for the evening launches. Linger at the airport after the morning launch.

• Wear waterproof shoes, winter boots or rain boots, especially for morning launches. The ground is often cold and wet. Dress warmly, in layers. Hats and gloves are a help. Not kidding.

• No dogs. No drones. Both are dangerous to balloons — dogs on the ground, drones in the air. Organizer Mark Donahue tells his own harrowing story of a drone encounter at a fest in Stowe, Vt., that could easily have ended in tragedy.

• Smoking is not allowed. For hopefully obvious reasons, including — balloons fly with highly flammable propane.

• Hang around outside the pilots’ tent before launches to catch the balloonmeister’s announcements and the weather report. But don’t interfere with the pilots; they need the info most.

• You may see a regular black helium balloon fly up and out in the early morning. That’s a tester to check wind direction at different elevations. Keep an eye on the orange wind sock at the airport, too. It indicates wind speed and direction. Over 10 knots and balloons can’t fly.

• You can get up close to the balloons before they lift off, but don’t touch, and keep your feet off the balloons when they’re laid out. Only help if you’re asked. (You can offer.)

• Help a balloon fly! See the Website to volunteer on a balloon crew, especially for the nine special shaped balloons expected this year.

• Plan ahead to chase a balloon after they launch. Park outside the airport to avoid traffic. Have along a balloon spotter, a navigator with a map, and be sure you’ve got enough gas. Tip: The balloons often drift east into Washington County when they’re leaving the airport.

• Your help, especially if you’re there when a balloon lands, is usually welcome. The goal is to keep the balloon “envelope” off the damp ground and get it packed up as quickly as possible.



• Enjoy the activities. Zonta’s craft show boasts 45 vendors, many balloon-themed. There are more food vendors, kids’ activities, a balloon art show, kites and other activities to keep busy before or after the balloons launch.

• No Big Balloon Breakfast in the airport hangar. Bring your own coffee or picnic, or plan to purchase food from this year’s many vendors and food trucks. Be aware: Food lines can go long.

• Parking! Two entry points: Enter Warren County Airport from Ridge Road, Route 9L, via the Airport’s added access road — or via the airport gate on Hicks Road. Gates open at 4:30 a.m. Note: VIP parking is sold out.

• Handicapped parking with permits: All vehicles with handicapped person tags should enter via Hicks Road, where they will be directed to special parking areas that are more accessible to balloon launches.

• Traffic patterns: Several roads around the airport go one-way, in and out, before and after flights. Find maps on the website, adirondackballoonfest.org.

• Admission is free, and there’s plentiful free parking — but you can spend money and help the cause, too. Purchases — from official Balloon Fest souvenirs to coffee and hot chocolate, the Zonta craft fair and children’s activities such as the climbing wall and bounce houses — help fund the event, and local non-profits.

• Donations will not be taken at the gate this year.

• Bring a camera. Or be sure your phone is charged! Think you caught “the” great shot? Enter the annual Balloon Festival Photo contest.

• Bring lawn seating, lawn chairs or blankets, a wagon for hauling the kids.

• Bring flashlights for navigating back to the car after the Saturday night Moonglow at the airport.

• Best updates: See the Balloon Festival’s Facebook site for weather and other updates.

• Thursday is unofficial ‘Locals Day’ at Crandall Park, Glens Falls. Everyone is there! Even with fewer balloons than at the airport, it’s elevating. And seriously, leave your dogs home.

• Stick around at Crandall: All of Thursday’s events take place at the park this year, including the City’s after-party — and this year, a mini moonglow. There’s no downtown party or car show.

• No Sunday afternoon launch at Crandall this year. It’s too much to move everything back from the airport, organizer Mark Donahue says.

