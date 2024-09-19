Balloon Festival: About getting a ride

The Balloon Festival does not schedule or book balloon rides. Book directly with the pilots, festival organizer Mark Donahue says. See the Website’s “Balloons” page to find contact information for those pilots offering paid rides.

Mr. Donahue said fewer balloonists are offering rides this year, for several reasons including changing FAA regulations. He also suggests “walking the field” during the festival to find pilots who are taking paid passengers.

