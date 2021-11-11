Capri Village Motel on LG sold; 15 house units planned

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer



Capri Village Motel in Diamond Point sold last week for $5.49-million to David Massaroni, Sr. across two transactions.

“It’s just a great piece of property,” Mr. Massaroni told The Chronicle. “It’s got great views, great elevation, great amenities, got a nice beach, boathouse, the docks are in. Great location on the lake.”

A builder, Mr. Massaroni said he’s planning “15 units, we’re going to turn it into residential — a combination of some triplexes, duplexes and single families.” They will be for sale, not rentals.

He said he will build “some of them. I’ll be selling a couple of lots where other people will probably build.”

Of the permitting process, Mr. Massaroni said, “It’s in with the town planning board; we’ve got the variances.

The Capri Village website now reads, “It’s Official – Capri Village Sale Finalized!

“Our 22-season run here at Capri Village has come to an end. We are thankful for the great memories and the patronage of our many loyal customers.

“Capri may not exist as a motel anymore, but the memories will last forever.”

