Happy Thanksgiving! On a Stewart’s roll. Holiday parades resume. GF Hospital busy: Covid surge; more. HF School went virtual for 2 days due to bus staff shortage; parents transporting now. Girls Volleyball NYS tourney is back & in GF! Furniture House buys, aims to revive Sutton’s. Larry Elmen the new Warren Co. Attorney. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.