Argyle dog defendants in court; judge advances case

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes: Defendants Robert and Anastasia Palulis appeared in Argyle Town Court Tuesday night, and Judge Stacy Davis made a determination that “the accusatory instruments are facially sufficient” for their criminal case to proceed.

Twenty-one dogs died overnight at the Palulises’ Anastasia’s Acres Dog Boarding facility in Argyle on Aug. 23-24.

The couple are charged with 22 misdemeanor counts of overdriving/torturing/injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance to the 21 dogs that died.

Judge Davis scheduled pretrial hearings for Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. to see if statements made by defendants can be used at trial.

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved