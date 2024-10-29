BREAKING: Angiodynamics to stay in Queensbury

AngioDynamics will keep 40% of its current workforce and continue on in Queensbury instead of closing entirely, Town Supervisor John Strough told The Chronicle.

In January, The Chronicle reported that the AngioDynamics closure would cost 350 jobs in Glens Falls and Queensbury in 2025.

Mr. Strough said Saleem Cheeks, VP Communications for AngioDynamics, said that “40% of their current workforce will be kept to ensure their new business plan; that being, keeping some of their mid-tech cardio vascular and oncology device manufacturing and growing their distribution out of their Queensbury facility.”

Mr. Strough continued, “I was assured that most of the other 60% will pursue retirement or be deployed within the company elsewhere.

“Because this is part of their new business plan, I was assured that this would be sustainable.

“If help was needed, I assured Mr. Cheeks, the Town Board will work with and help AngioDynamics.”