Halloween has range of frights!

From Bat Week in Moreau to BooTown in Fort Ann, from Dancing Witches and the Goblin Gallop to Ghost Stories and Trunk or Treat, northern New York gets very Halloweeny! Check our guide below!

All Abilities at the Mall For Halloween

All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York, inclusive theater company founded by Andy O’Rourke of Glens Falls, holds its second annual Haunted House at their rehearsal space in Aviation Mall, Friday to Sunday, Oct. 25-28, and Halloween evening, Thursday, Oct. 31. Hours: Friday, 5-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Halloween night, 5-7.

Tix: $5 at the door, cash or Venmo.

Trick-or-Treat at Mall

Aviation Mall in Queensbury offers Trick-or-Treating at participating stores, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Look for “We Have Candy” signs posted in store windows!

Chapman: Halloween

Costumed kids are invited to stop by the Chapman Museum lobby at 348 Glen Street in Glens Falls to receive treats on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Info: chapmanmuseum.org.

First Presbyterian GF: Organ for Halloween

International concert organist and competition winner David Baskeyfield is guest artist for the 33rd annual Beeman Organ Concert, featuring the two large pipe organs at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. A reception will follow.

Prof. Baskeyfield’s two-part program, includes Bach’s Toccata in F and other masterworks, as well as Halloween-themed pieces including “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Danse Macabre” and “Suite Gothique” by Boëllmann.

Suggested donation: $15.

Info: 793-2521.

Trunk-or-Treat with Up Yonda in Bolton

Up Yonda Farm’s annual Trunk-or-Treat family friendly event is Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m. at the Environmental Education Center, Bolton Landing.

Kids and families are invited to dress up and Trick-or-Treat from more than 20 decorated car trunks and other vehicles.

Bolton Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary, Bolton Fire Company, Bolton Community Church, Bolton Emergency Medical Services, Bolton Police Department and Bolton Central School PTO will be there to pass out treats, alongside community members in on the fun.

There will also be pumpkin decorating, and live raptors.

It’s free. Details: upyondafarm.com.

Moreau Trunk-Treat

The Town of Moreau’s Trunk or Treat festival is Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-8 p.m. at Harry Betar Park off Jan Avenue in Fort Edward. Costumes encouraged. It’s free.

Activities include food, music, hayrides, inflatables by Adirondack Inflatables Extreme, and Trick-or-Treating from decorated cars.

SGF Haunted House

The Fraternal Order of Eagles at 80 Main Street in South Glens Falls holds a Haunted House. Friday, Oct. 25, 6-10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-10 p.m. Details on Facebook.

Free pumpkin carving

Hillview Free Library in Diamond Point invites patrons to carve pumpkins and tell stories, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-3 p.m. Pumpkins, cider & donuts provided. Reserve a pumpkin at 668-3012.

So many hauntings!

So much spooky stuff, it’s scary.

Six Flags Great Escape Fright Fest, Friday-Sunday, to October 27. “Frights by Night” scary stuff. Haunted houses, scare zones, rides in the dark, more. Featuring the newly reimagined Skull Manor. Tix: sixflags.com. Also, Boo Fest for kids, below.

Six Flags Great Escape Boo Fest, Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 26-27, noon-5 p.m. Thrills by Day” for kids. Trick-or-treating, fall festivities, character photo ops and more. Tix: sixflags.com.

Haunted Barn, Friday and Saturday Oct. 25 & 26, 6-9 p.m. at Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward. “Scareapalooza,” is the theme. Tix: $10. $5 ages 4-12. Free ages 3-under. Info: 747-3421.

BooTown Haunted Maze and Zombie Hunt, Fridays and Saturdays to Oct. 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Rte. 149, Fort Ann. Navigate the 6 1/2-acre maze while the zombies get you. $20. Also, Kids’ Fall Fest events. Register: bootown.net.

Haunted History Tours, Friday & Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 6-9 p.m. at Fort William Henry, Lake George. Highlights the fort’s bloody history and ghost stories. $25. $20 seniors & students with ID. $13 ages 5-14. Tix: fwhmuseum.com.

Ghost Tours at the Museum Kake George Historical Association Museum, Fridays, 8:30 p.m. an Saturdays, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. to Nov. 2. $15. Register: lakegeorgehistorical.org.

Revolution Rail Co.’s Haunted Railbike Weekend, Friday to Sunday, Oct. 25-27, human-powered railroad carts, departing from North Creek station. Night-time rides, kids’ “Track or Treat,” more. Details at revrail.com.

Dancing Witches of the Adirondacks, “coven” of locals who dress up in witchy gear (pictured on this week’s front page). The entertain at dozens of area events. Details in The Chronicle calendar.

Double M Haunted Hayrides, Select dates to Nov. 2, Rte. 67, Ballston Spa (doublemhauntedhayrides.com). Ride or walk-through attractions. $43. Register at doublemhauntedhayrides.com.

Halloween Open House, Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-9 p.m. at Hudson River Music Hall. Free screenings of the classic Halloween films: Charlie Brown: The Great Pumpkin, The House of Wax and Interview with a Vampire, plus free popcorn and candy.

Glens Falls Boo2You: Street fest, dancers, candy

Glens Falls Collaborative’s annual Boo2You Halloween festival returns Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m. in downtown Glens Falls, rain or shine.

Glen Street will be closed for Trick-or-Treating on “Candy Lane,” spooky themed performances by local dance companies, music by DJ Young Pete, free pony rides and more.

Glens Falls Collaborative will announce the winner of the Halloween House Competition at the end of the day. Voting continues to Friday, Oct. 25, at noon. See glensfallscollaborative.com for a complete map of locations and event details.

Before Boo2You: GF Symphony ‘4’ Kids

New! Before Boo2You, a Halloween Family Concert by Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra’s string, wind, brass and percussion players, Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Wood Theater.

Tix: $12, $8 child, $30 family of four.

Also, free pre-concert family-friendly activities at 12:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat in Glens Falls



“Trunk or Treat” in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls on Glen Street, Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Candy dispersed from decorated vehicles.

Farmers’ Halloween



The Glens Falls Farmers Market on South Street marks Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m.-noon, with Trick-or-Treating, live music, and local vendors. Costumes encouraged.

Goblin Gallop is back



The Adirondack Runners’ 31st Goblin Gallop 5K Road Race is Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m. from Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls.

The 2-loop course through downtown Glens Falls is “So fast it’s scary!”

Costumes very much encouraged.

Also: Halloween Hop kids’ 1K fun run for ages 12-under immediately following.

Halloween treat bag to all finishers .

Entry fee $35, $30 advance.

Info: 796-2913 or Adirondack Runners online.

Proceeds benefit the Nepal Village School Project of Race Director Lee Pollock, a former Peace Corps volunteer.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved