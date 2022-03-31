Brayden Dock, 15, vies at Augusta Sunday on Golf TV

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer



Glens Falls High School sophomore golf standout Brayden Dock, 15, will compete for the second straight time in the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters.

The Golf Channel will have live coverage starting at 8 a.m. Brayden’s group is expected to play until around 9:30 a.m.

Brayden told The Chronicle, via text, “Preparing for the competition has been fun. I get down to Anders [Mattson]’s indoor facility [in Saratoga] a few times a week and also travel down to Florida sometimes to practice with my coach Scott Berliner.”

“I’ve also been working out a lot with the help of the high school golf coach, Coach [Stephen] Zurlo,” he said.

It’s Brayden’s second time at the event. “I’m really excited to get down there again. It is just so cool,” he said. “The course is amazing and being surrounded by all those talented golfers is hard to describe. The nerves will be flowing during the competition as I am there to compete and do my best to be on the leaderboard.”

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved