Golf time, with Patrick Turley

Editor’s note: Patrick Turley is back home — his father was Leo Turley, the late long-time Queensbury Hotel general manager — after a golf career in which he was a club and teaching pro and a career caddie in major tournaments. Now he’s at Sunnyside Par 3 in Queensbury, “where fun and jr. golf reign supreme.” He approached The Chronicle with this debut effort.

By Patrick Turley, Chronicle Freelance

HELLO, local golfers. A new season is upon us and it is an exciting time. Area courses will be opening very soon. Now is the time to get those clubs dusted off, regripped, spring cleaning of your golf bag (you’ll be surprised what you will find), implement goals and chart the path to achieve them. If you are not one to get some swings in via a golf getaway or our local indoor centers, then do yourself a solid and streeeetch before those first swings.

Chiropractic offices swell after the first snow of the year and opening golf weekend. Fact.

Try something as simple as grabbing your 5 iron….wrap one hand around the club head, butt end of the club centered in the palm of your other hand and rotate clockwise to counterclockwise. This will start elongating essential golf muscles. If you find a 5 iron is too short, then work your way up to the driver.

This week on tour;

Affectionately known as The Dinah, the L.P.G.A Tour plays their first major of the year in Palm Springs, California, with 91 golf courses within a 20 mile radius. Think about that.

The P.G.A. Tour may be in San Antonio but all minds are on Augusta, Georgia. This quirky course produces some long shot winners so place your bets.

Happy golf season.

•

Editor’s note: To elaborate briefly, this weekend’s LGPA tournament is referred to as The Dinah because the late singer Dinah Shore gave women’s golf a pioneering boost exactly 50 years ago when she put her name and fame atop and behind this tournament in 1972.

