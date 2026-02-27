Brady Stark seeks a Queensbury at Large seat on Warren County Board

Queensbury Planning Board member Brady Stark, 25, a Republican, announced his candidacy for Queensbury At Large Supervisor on the Warren County Board.

He touted endorsements from the Queensbury Republican and Warren County Conservative committees.

“Warren County has a spending problem,” said the press release. It said expenditures have increased by 35% over the past four years, the Board awarded itself 31% raises and funded a $1 million-per-year CDTA bus service “with limited local ridership,” all while raising property taxes on residents.

“The status quo has led to higher burdens on our taxpapyers without delivering proper results, enough is enough,” Mr. Stark was quoted.

