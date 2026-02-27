Republican Allen Caruso challenges Carrie Woerner

Allen Caruso, CEO of the restaurant THORN + ROOTS and owner and real estate broker at First Integrity Homes, both in Saratoga Springs, announced his candidacy on Feb. 16 as a Republican for Democrat Carrie Woerner’s District 113 State Assembly seat.



His announement said he is focused on “restoring affordability, strengthening public safety, supporting small businesses, and bringing common-sense leadership back to Albany.”

“Our district deserves leadership that understands how expensive it has become to live and operate in New York,” Mr. Caruso was quoted.

“Families are stretched thin. Small businesses are navigating rising costs. Utility bills continue to climb.”

Mr. Caruso kicked off his campaign two days later at Panza’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs.

