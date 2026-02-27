Thunder ‘Stick It to Cancer’

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Adirondack Thunder Hockey Team’s annual Stick It to Cancer Weekend returns with games at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 27 & 28, at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

“One of the biggest weekends of the season,” says Jeff Mead, Arena Manager and Thunder President. “This initiative is a testament to the power of sports to unite and make a meaningful difference, bringing fans, players, and the community together for a cause that truly matters.”

Last year’s Stick It to Cancer raised $37,323. Public relations director Rob Lippolis tells The Chronicle. “100% of the funds go to…Randy’s Patient Assistance Fund” at Glens Falls Hospital’s C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

He said, “The fund is completely funded by community donations, to offset the financial burden of copayments, transportation and lodging while undergoing treatment for cancer. One hundred percent of all dollars received are used for patient expenses.

“The fund was started in 2013 with a generous donation from Randall Favreau’s wife, so that other community members would have support and assistance that was not available for them.”

Friday, Feb. 27, vs. The Maine Mariners, is “Paint the Ice” night. Donate $10 to Randy’s Patient Assistance Fund, and paint names or messages supporting friends and family who are or were touched by cancer.

Messages will be sealed in the ice overnight, for Saturday night’s game.

The National Anthem will be performed by Trevor Strader, son of Dave Strader, the Glens Falls native and nationally recognized NHL hockey announcer. He succumbed to bile duct cancer in October 2017. Trevor, an actor, playwright and singer, most recently performed the National Anthem Jan. 5 at Madison Square Garden for ‘Hockey Fights Cancer Night.’

Also on Friday: Glens Falls Hospital 50/50 for Randy’s Fund, and T-Shirt Giveaway to first 1,000 attendees. Colon cancer awareness display by Warren County Health Services in Heritage Hall.

Puck drop at 7 p.m. by Rebekah White.

Saturday, Feb. 28, vs. the Trois Trois-Riviéres Lions, is Game Jersey Auction night with a post-game auction of specially designed game-worn jerseys, again to benefit Randy’s Fund, alongside the 50/50. Teams will play on the painted ice. Cancer survivors will walk with players during the jersey auction.

Puck drop at 7 p.m. by Kevin Dineen.



Discount game tickets are available via the Glens Falls Hospital Facebook page. Info: echlthunder.com.

