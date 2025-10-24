Dobkowski is in, Birkholz is out after 33 years as chair of Warren Co. Conservatives

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Warren County Conservative Committee elected James “Jim” Dobkowski of Queensbury as chair at its organizational meeting on Oct. 6.

He succeeds Carol Birkholz, who held the post 33 years and was its singular public voice for much of her tenure.

Also elected: Vice Chairman Todd Engwer, Secretary Nancy Underwood, Treasurer Robert Milone and Committee Development Officer Christopher Laing.

Some sources called it a “takeover” of the party, but Mr. Dobkowski said, “Not at all. It was a procedural and respectful transition of leadership handled according to the by-laws.

Ms. Birkholz said in a separate email conversation, “After careful deliberation I chose, of my own volition, to retire as Chairwoman of the Warren County Conservative Party Committee after 33 years of loyal service to the Conservative party, Warren County and the state of New York. My professional leadership record clearly speaks for itself.”

Some Conservatives have chafed at Ms. Birkholz’s endorsements of such Democrats as Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough and Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins in this year’s and previous elections.

Mr. Dobkowski, a science teacher at Fort Ann High School, said Committee members acted independently of Ms. Birkholz to call the meeting.

He said, “The Committee was required by New York State Election Law to hold an organizational meeting.

“After time without any response or communication from the previous chair, members proceeded with the meeting on October 6 to ensure the Party remained active, compliant, and properly represented under the law.”

Mr. Dobkowski said, “The real story is the new executive committee — it’s a group of dedicated people, each bringing something different to the table.

“We balance each other out really well; and what connects us is our shared conservative values.”

He said he plans to “re-engage members, recruit more local Conservatives to get involved, strengthen transparency, and support candidates who uphold Conservative principles….

“For the first time in a long time, we have an active, engaged committee bringing fresh perspectives and ideas to grow the party and strengthen our message.

“Our focus now is on reestablishing a values-based process — one that supports candidates who truly reflect Conservative principles like fiscal responsibility, integrity and accountability to taxpayers.

“We’re also committed to staying engaged with our elected officials and maintaining open communication — understanding their votes, encouraging transparency, and ensuring they remain accountable throughout their terms.

“It’s about doing our homework and making sure the Conservative values our candidates run on continue to guide their service to the community.

“While we often share values with Republicans, the Conservative Party remains independent.

“We will continue to endorse candidates who demonstrate our core principles and who are not afraid to stand apart from any candidate or party that does not.

“At the local level, one candidate on the ‘No New Taxes’ line has consistently reflected those values through a clear commitment to fiscal responsibility and honest leadership.

“We aim to strengthen the Conservative Party as a true third-party voice, one that eventually runs its own candidates and that welcomes those who feel politically abandoned, inspires new generations, and leads with faith, family, freedom, and fiscal discipline.”

Mr. Dobkowski ran in 2023 for a Queensbury At-Large seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors but lost.

