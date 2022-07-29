Big next step at the Queensbury Hotel

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

The Queensbury Hotel unveiled its $3.8-million expansion and renovation. It introduced the new 5,200 square-foot Adirondack Ballroom that it said can now accommodate 300 to 500 people. It added a banquet kitchen that’s even air-conditioned, an industry rarity. Read much more about it below…

Ed & Zack Moore and Tyler Herrick say big ballroom is key to Queensbury Hotel’s future

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

The mood was celebratory at Thursday’s Queensbury Hotel expansion ribbon cutting.

“You gotta admit, it’s pretty impressive,” owner Ed Moore said. “I’m so proud of this place, so proud of these guys. And this stuff doesn’t just happen. It’s not about me. It’s great people.”

He talked about the whole team that worked on the project and work in the business, plus the public’s support.

Zack Moore said, “We’re just super excited about this project. This is something that we talked about when we first bought the place [in 2016]. Something that Ed Bartholomew himself had said the community needed.”

“It was on our radar to do. And one of the last big things before that rooftop bar that everyone talks about,” he added.

Zack Moore, who is Ed’s son, and hotel general manager Tyler Herrick are partners in Spruce Hospitality, which manages the Queensbury and other properties.

Mr. Herrick said he and the Moores discussed this expansion seven years ago.

“Not only renovating everything and bringing it back to life, but to add a space like this to really give something to the community where they can hold large events,” Mr. Herrick said.

He said the now enlarged Adirondack Ballroom is crucial to year round viability of the hotel and hotels generally.

He said he learned at the Sagamore Resort, during his years as second-in-command to Tom Guay, that “shoulder seasons” depend on “big state conferences, trade shows…that bring business in on Sunday, Monday and Tuesdays, and then they leave on a Wednesday.”

He said after their first four years, the Queensbury is “almost full every single weekend. But we still couldn’t get to that magic number of that 60% occupancy.”

“This is going to really get us over that hump,” he said.

The expansion is already off to the races. Their first event was hosting the New York State police chiefs association, bringing in more than 300 people.

Mr. Herrick said, “They have a complete buy-out of this hotel, they’re taking 50 rooms tonight at the Fairfield [which Ed Moore also owns and Spruce Hospitality manages] plus we actually had to contract rooms at the Holiday Inn Express for them as well.”

Ed Moore said this and other bookings created an urgency to finish the project.

Likening it to a wedding booked long in advance, he said, “You got 400 people coming. And I call you up two weeks before and say [you] can’t get married. You can’t call these people up, two weeks, two months before and say this isn’t happening.”

He said the ballroom expansion and new banquet kitchen are an economic engine that took precedence over the rooftop bar that so many people crave, including the partners themselves.

Ed Moore said other than the Sagamore and a few other spots, “there’s really not big places where you can have 350 at a wedding, a 500-seat convention. So I had them do the economics…The money was here that could support that.”

Mr. Moore said the improvements can make the rooftop bar possible.

Tyler Herrick: Entrepreneur like my parents

By Zander & Mark Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer & Editor

Queensbury Hotel general manager and Spruce Hospitality co-owner Tyler Herrick says, “Both of my parents were entrepreneurs. They left corporate America in the early 80s.

“My mom started her own little gift shop in the town I grew up in, Topsfield, Massachusetts, about halfway between Boston and Newburyport right on Route 1 there.

“And my father left Stop and Shop after all those years. And he started his own kind of office suites investment company. So I kind of always had that in my blood that I want to do something different.

“I spent 14 years at The Sagamore kind of soaking up as much as I could,” eventually as second-in-command to Glens Falls-born General Manager Tom Guay.

“And it just all came together literally just having conversations with Zack [Moore] as a friend and wanting to do other things. Ed [Moore] wanting to do other things, because he always wants his next project and stuff to do. And it all kind of worked out.

“And I looked at it that Spruce was the kind of stuff I was bringing to the table — with the hospitality — and how we as a team can make it something bigger.”

Mr. Herrick said he’s always taken a pretty mature approach. “My wife will make fun of me. I was the one that, you know, my friends when I was in high school called me ‘Dad’. I was always thinking, what am I doing when I’m 25? What am I doing when I’m 30?”

Still, he said after graduating, “all my friends went west. They were ski bums for a few years out in Jackson Hole, Breckenridge and all that.”

Mr. Herrick said he was tempted, but “my wife — girlfriend at the time — got a job as a tenure track teacher over in Corinth. She’s born and raised Glens Falls.”

He says he initially told her, “Well I’ll go there [out West] for a little bit. And she said you go there —it’s kind of like my little Good Will Hunting moment.

“So I said, allright, boys, you go have fun. I’m going to go to Glens Falls, and see where that takes me. And it’s been great.”

Architect Michael Phinney, LG grad, ex-RPI linebacker, hotel’s go-to guy

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Michael Phinney, of the Phinney Design Group, was the architect for the Queensbury Hotel expansion.

A 1990 Lake George graduate, he said, “I had a history with Tyler [Herrick], we did the Sagamore renovations together. When Tyler got the nod here, he recommended us.”

“This is special because I was born in Glens Falls,” said Mr. Phinney. “I grew up around here…we work all over New England at this point. To have something so close to home…I remember it in its heyday in the 80s.”

He, Mr. Herrick and Ed and Zack Moore created a 5- to 10-year master plan.

It started with “what is your brand? What do you want the brand to be? And that was an interesting conversation because the Queensbury has all this history, it has a historical brand.

“We were able to come up with a plan that they implemented on their side; branding, marketing, graphic design, website, all that stuff. And we’ve got the interior design and architecture to reinforce it.”

He said they started by doing “a bunch of things that make immediate impact — first impression stuff that everybody’s going to touch and feel.”

First, a lobby redesign “that honors the past but embraces the future.”

Mr. Phinney likewise has “a pretty long history with V&H,” the building firm.

“My first experience with them was we did the Lake George firehouse together.”

He said that was a difficult project, but “it got done on time, and they’re just good people to work with.”

Mr. Phinney said, “Architects usually have really big egos. It’s ‘here’s my vision and I hope you all love it.’ That’s not what we’re about.

“We’re about, it’s a team, best ideas rise to the surface, how do we collaborate? Everyone’s got an important part in this thing. How do we get it done together?”

He said balancing aesthetics, cost, and schedule is key.

“And this project was a toughie, because we were dealing with all sorts of supply chain issues. We had to change gears and switch different things.”

Mr. Phinney said he fell in love with architecture at age 15 at Lake George High School. “I was very artistic growing up. But I also was good at science and math. So my guidance counselor said you might want to think about architecture.

“I thought I was going to be an artist. I had an art teacher say, look don’t be an artist. ‘Well why not?’ And he’s like, it’s a tough life. By the time I was 16, I was convinced I was going to be an architect…”

He said that as a high school junior he visited RPI and saw a design studio and said, “I want to go to school here.”

He said RPI had a new head football coach. “And I was in his first recruiting class. He came and recruited me and said I’d really like you to come play football for RPI. I said ‘well you aren’t going to have a hard time, buddy, because I really want to go to school there.’”

He played middle linebacker but gave it up after two years, “because architecture and football is a pretty tough combination it turns out.

“Architecture, especially then, the curriculum is extremely demanding. A lot of all-nighters,” he said.

Mr. Phinney says of the ballroom project, “Tyler said, ‘Listen, if I have a 4- to 500 person space, I can bring conventions here….business to downtown Glens Falls that hasn’t been here in 40 years.’ And he’s doing it, he’s already doing it.”

V&H did the Queensbury Hotel expansion: Project built on long-term ties

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

The Queensbury Hotel expansion project was built of long-term relationships, as embodied by V&H Construction, the project’s general contractor.

“Thirty-eight years ago, when I was working for [Jim] Weller, I was the project manager” for the Queensbury Hotel’s indoor swimming pool, noted V&H President Rob Holbrook. He remarks that the hotel’s general manager “Leo Turley was afraid he was going to get fired over it.

“He was under a lot of pressure from the ownership, and the fact that I was a 29-year-old project manager made him a little nervous. But it came through well. And he was so grateful, he gave everybody who had worked on it a case of Heineken. It was a good experience for me.”

Mr. Holbrook says, “When Weller closed, I did some construction management work for Phil Morse in the NAMIC building in the Glens Falls Industrial Park. I was hiring out for construction subcontractors and I hired and worked with Don Valentine on that project. And he and I got along great. One thing led to another. He was doing the firehouse in Fort Edward. He and I decided to start” V&H Construction in 1995.

Mr. Valentine is the firm’s vice-president. The firm is based on the Fort Edward Road in the Town of Moreau.

In the past 10 years, V&H developed a close relationship with Michael Phinney, the Lake George and RPI grad whose busy architectural design firm has done the Queensbury Hotel’s work since Ed Moore bought it in 2016.

V&H’s link with Phinney goes back even further. “We’ve worked with them since we did the firehouse in Lake George back around 2012,” Mr. Holbrook said.

“And we had the opportunity two years ago to do the Common Roots project in South Glens Falls and we had a good relationship, good working relationship with them on that job.”

Mr. Holbrook notes that there’s a personal connection, too, with Queensbury Hotel general manager Tyler Herrick.

“His wife [Sarah] is the daughter of Dr. [Robert] O’Connor, the veterinarian [at Glens Falls Animal Hospital]. We’ve done all Dr. O’Connor’s work over the years, so we had good references, I guess I can say.”

Mr. Holbrook said, “Your prior connections and relationships with people certainly makes it all much, much easier.”

The hotel expansion project went smoothly, he said. “Ed Moore’s a real positive guy. He’s looking for the solutions,”

Mr. Holbrook said. “If something comes up, he’s not trying to blame anybody. He’s just trying to solve the problem…

“I’m impressed with his enthusiasm for life, because he’s got close to 10 years on me. And any chance he gets he’s out on the site, checking things out.

“We had a need for a backhoe there, and he went and got his own — was there in about a half an hour.”

The Chronicle remarked that it took Mr. Moore back to his roots, operating an excavation business on Staten Island prior to locating to northern New York.

“Yes, he had a chance to participate with his equipment,” Mr. Holbrook said. “And he was so nice — very, very involved owner, very enthusiastic person about whatever he’s doing. He’s a great guy to work with.”

During the ribbon-cutting Mr. Moore noted that despite raging inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, V&H brought the hotel project in on time and on budget. How was that possible?

“It’s a lot of hard work. And a lot of planning,” Mr. Holbrook said, plus Mr. Moore’s willingness to commit money early. “We pre-ordered some of the materials at the time that the job was quoted.

“The customer purchased, for example, the steel deck on the building. At the steel mill, it comes off as a coil of steel and it’s run through a forming machine that forms it into the metal deck. Working with our steel supplier or fabricator, we were able to find the coil of steel and commit to that so that it was available” when the hotel project needed it.

“There’s still some things that we’re waiting on,” Mr. Holbrook noted. “The doors going into the ballroom are temporary, because the aluminum doors [delivery] got pushed back until the end of August…Those are just residential temporary doors for now.”

Meanwhile, the hotel has another project. “We’re going to be starting to do the front entrance going into the pool,” Mr. Holbrook said. “That needs to be updated so we’re just in the process right now. They’ve done some design drawings.”

How’s business for V&H overall?

“It’s good. It’s kind of changing,” Mr. Holbrook said. “I can’t quite put my finger on why, but it seems to be more consistent in this area. There just seems to be more business around.”

V&H and the architect Mr. Phinney are also joining forces again at the craft brewery in South Glens Falls.

“We’re currently working on Phase Two for Common Roots, we will be breaking ground in late September,” Mr. Holbrook said. “The building is ordered. And we expect it to arrive in late October. It’s going to be a similar design, steel with a wood frame pavilion in the front.”

And what about the hotel’s longed-for rooftop bar? “Well, we haven’t been asked to do a proposal for it,” Mr. Holbrook said, “but if Ed sees a way to make it work, he probably will.”

Queensbury Hotel — by the numbers

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Here’s a look at The Queensbury Hotel, “by the numbers,” as derived from Chronicle conversations with General Manager/Spruce Hospitality President Tyler Herrick, comments during the ribbon cutting on July 21, and press materials.

•

Historic hotel: A timeline of the Q

Cost of the current expansion project.Square footage of the expanded Adirondack Ballroom when fully open as a single roomSquare footage of Adirondack North, the added ballroom/event spaceApproximate square footage of the original two Adirondack Room spaces, now usable individually as ADK East and ADK West, when divided by new, modern airwalls.Square feet of event space available, in 10 rooms including the Gold Room, Queen’s Ballroom, Albany Room and other breakout areas.Square footage of the new banquet kitchen dedicated entirely to large-scale events.Maximum banquet capacity for any single meal service period (in addition to the hotel’s usual 200 covers for dinner in the restaurant spaces).People in the Adirondack Ballroom, at top capacity, for a trade show or cocktail party with limited seating.People can be seated in the Adirondack Ballroom for a plated dinner with minimal AV or other setup.People typically at a wedding, with sizable dance floor.Events per year hosted by The Queensbury, pre-expansion. “We look forward to seeing that grow,” Tyler Herrick said.On-site restaurants, Park 26 and Fenimore’s Pub.Years the Queensbury Hotel has operated since opening in 1926.Years that Ed Moore has owned the Queensbury Hotel since 2016.Years until the hotel’s Centennial.35: Number of employees when Ed Moore purchased the Queensbury Hotel in 2016.Number of employees today.Guest rooms at the Queensbury Hotel, all renovated since 2016.Months the renovation project took, beginning in October 2021.Number of contractors typically on site on any day during construction of the Adirondack Ballroom.

As provided by the Queensbury:

1916: Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce proposed the idea of a hotel.

June 9, 1924: Construction began, bankrolled by a coalition of community leaders. The estimated cost of $760,000 is equivalent to $10.5 million in today’s dollars.

May 7, 1926: The hotel opens.

1929: Addition of 56 rooms.

1934: New cocktail lounge.

1985: Indoor pool added, as well as more meeting and banquet rooms.

1994: Complete renovation including addition of Fenimore’s Pub

March 2, 2016: Hotel purchased by Ed Moore.

2016-2019: Renovation of lobby, guest rooms, Park 26 restaurant, Fenimore’s Pub and meeting spaces.

2020: Front Desk renovated.

2021: $3.8 million Adirondack Ballroom expansion begins.

July 21, 2022: Adirondack Ballroom unveiled to the public.

July 24-27, 2022: New York State Police Chiefs Convention is the first event held in the new space.

Adam Savage, executive chef, ready for 1,000!

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Queensbury Hotel general manager Tyler Herrick says that adding in their brand new catering kitchen, they’ll be able to do “800 to 1,000” dinners a night.

No sweat, says Chef Adam Savage, the hotel’s executive chef and Director of Culinary for Spruce Hospitality Group.

“I was the executive chef for the Sagamore for nine years. So yes, we did that many times,” he said. “There’s enough space here between this ballroom, the Gold Room, other spots, the whole reception floor, you could easily do that.”

The equipment is state of the art, including a “blast chiller” and a Rational cooking system that is programmable and Mr. Herrick jokes “costs more than a year of the college I attended.”

He said it’s also “the only kitchen in the 20 years I’ve been in hotels that I’ve ever seen with an air conditioner.”

“I’m proud of it,” Chef Savage said. “Actually, I was part of that, saying air conditioning. A lot of kitchens don’t have air. They’ve got return makeup air for the hoods, but that’s not air conditioning. So it’s a great thing.”

He said the staff is excited. “We’ve been pretty fortunate because I think we’ve got a pretty nice work environment that we’re fully staffed right now, which knock on wood, could change at any time. But we’ve got a good pipeline of people. We got a great team that we put together, they’re doing a great job…So I’m pretty proud of that. It’s a rare, rare thing in this day and age.”

